Manipur Guv Calls For Preserving And Safeguarding State's Cultural Identity And Heritage

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 2 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday emphasised the need to preserve and safeguard the state's rich cultural identity, heritage and collective memory, stressing their importance in protecting the state's distinct historical and cultural legacy.

The Governor on Monday attended the inaugural ceremony of the first North East Waree Leeba Festival, 2026, held at Irom Meijrao Mamang Community Hall in Imphal West district.

During the inaugural session of the five-day festival, Bhalla, emphasising the enduring relevance of traditional storytelling, said that Waree Leeba entertains, educates and conveys values that remain relevant to society. He added that preserving this tradition is essential for safeguarding an important part of Manipur's cultural identity and memory.

The Governor expressed confidence that the festival would mark the beginning of sustained efforts to promote this unique storytelling tradition and strengthen cultural cooperation across the Northeastern region. He also paid floral tribute to the portraits of three departed Waree Leeba gurus and felicitated gurus from Assam and Tripura at the function.

The five-day festival is being organised by Repertory of Waree Leeba, Khurai, in association with Irom Meijrao Women for Cultural Centre.

The Governor congratulated the Repertory of Waree Leeba, Manipur, for bringing together artists from across the Northeastern region to celebrate and preserve this unique storytelling tradition. He observed that Waree Leeba is not merely a form of entertainment but a living tradition through which the knowledge, beliefs, myths and legends of ancestors are passed down from one generation to another.

During the function, the Governor listened to a Waree Leeba presentation of an episode from the Mahabharata, narrated by renowned artist Shyamkanhai Singh.

Appreciating the artist's storytelling skills, expressive narration and traditional presentation, Bhalla thanked him for bringing the epic to life through the art of Waree Leeba. Art and Culture Minister Kh. Loken Singh, gurus and artists attended the programme.