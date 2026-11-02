Retego Labs To Present Two Field Methods For Monitoring Corrosion At ADIPEC 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sulfate-reducing bacteria assay returns quantitative results in 1 to 24 hours and is now available to order

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retego Labs will present two field-deployable methods for assessing corrosion threats at ADIPEC 2026, in a technical paper to be delivered on November 5, 2026. The company also confirmed that Retego CertusTM SRB, the sulfate-reducing bacteria assay described in the paper, is available to order now from Retego.

Microbiologically influenced corrosion is among the costliest failure mechanisms in oil and gas production systems and the standard field method for assessing it has not materially changed in decades. Serial dilution bottle tests take 7 to 28 days to return a result. By the time the number arrives, the water it came from is long gone, and the biocide decision it was meant to inform has usually already been made.

Retego CertusTM SRB is an enzyme-based assay that returns a quantitative sulfate-reducing bacteria count in 1 to 24 hours, with a detection threshold of 1,000 colony-forming units per milliliter. It runs at the wellsite, needs no laboratory and requires minimal personal protective equipment. A two-part confirmation step reduces the likelihood of false-positive results, which are a well-documented weakness of culture-based field kits.

The second method in the paper, Retego CertusTM COR, measures corrosion rate and water corrosivity. It is not yet commercially available, and Retego expects to offer it before the end of 2026. Operators who want to be notified can email their interest to ....

“An operator should not have to wait a month to find out what was in the water a month ago,” said Les Merrill, president of Retego Labs.“That delay is not a minor inconvenience; it is the reason biocide programs get run on assumption instead of evidence. What we are presenting at ADIPEC is a way to close that gap to a single shift in the field with results an engineer can act on the same day.”

The paper, SPE-236112-MS, will be presented in E-Poster Station 16 on November 5, 2026 at 10:00 am Gulf Standard Time (GST). Authors are Alyn Jenkins, director of Corroleum Consulting and Retego Labs representative and Les Merrill, president of Retego Labs.

About Retego Labs

Retego Labs, LLC is a water intelligence company based in West Bountiful, Utah. Retego develops field-deployable tests that give operators actionable water data in hours rather than weeks across industrial, energy and municipal systems. Its product lines are Retego AegisTM for field water chemistry and Retego CertusTM for risk detection. Retego holds two issued patents with two further applications pending. Learn more at retegolabs.com.

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