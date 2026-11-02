Festi Hf.: Issuance Of Bills

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Festi hf. has completed the sale of a new six-month bill, FESTI270510. Thirteen bids amounting to ISK 1,460 million were received in the issue, at flat interest rates ranging from 8.59% to 8.80%. Bids in the nominal amount of ISK 1,000 million were accepted at a flat interest rate of 8.630%. The bill is expected to be admitted to trading and listed on Nasdaq Iceland.

The payment and settlement date is scheduled for Friday, 6 November 2026. Subsequently, an application will be submitted for the bills to be admitted to trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.

Íslandsbanki hf. managed the sale and issuance of the bills, as well as their admission to trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.

A base prospectus has been published in connection with the Company's ISK 16,000 million issuance programme. The base prospectus for the issuance programme, final terms and other documents relating to the issuance of the bills and their admission to trading on Nasdaq Iceland will be made available on the Company's website:

The offering was exempt from the requirement to publish a prospectus pursuant to items (c) and (d) of Article 1(4) of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council on the publication of a prospectus when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, as implemented in Act No. 14/2020.

For further information, please contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).