Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Festi Hf.: Issuance Of Bills


Date: 2026-11-02 12:46:10

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Festi hf. has completed the sale of a new six-month bill, FESTI270510. Thirteen bids amounting to ISK 1,460 million were received in the issue, at flat interest rates ranging from 8.59% to 8.80%. Bids in the nominal amount of ISK 1,000 million were accepted at a flat interest rate of 8.630%. The bill is expected to be admitted to trading and listed on Nasdaq Iceland.

The payment and settlement date is scheduled for Friday, 6 November 2026. Subsequently, an application will be submitted for the bills to be admitted to trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.

Íslandsbanki hf. managed the sale and issuance of the bills, as well as their admission to trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.

A base prospectus has been published in connection with the Company's ISK 16,000 million issuance programme. The base prospectus for the issuance programme, final terms and other documents relating to the issuance of the bills and their admission to trading on Nasdaq Iceland will be made available on the Company's website:

The offering was exempt from the requirement to publish a prospectus pursuant to items (c) and (d) of Article 1(4) of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council on the publication of a prospectus when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, as implemented in Act No. 14/2020.

For further information, please contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).


MENAFN02112026004107003653ID1111904083


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search