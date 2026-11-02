Pulmera Names Gina Giambalvo Vice President Of Market Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Arthrex and Stryker executive to lead market expansion of CBeam 3D surgical imaging technology

Charlotte, NC, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmera, the company behind CBeamTM, today announced that Gina Giambalvo has joined as Vice President of Market Development. Giambalvo brings more than 12 years of experience across medical technology marketing, business development and commercialization, including leadership roles at Arthrex and Stryker. She joins as Pulmera expands clinical adoption of CBeam across orthopedic trauma, foot and ankle, and spine surgery.

At Arthrex, Giambalvo built the go-to-market strategy for the company's endoscopic spine business, bringing a differentiated approach to surgeon education, market development and commercialization within a company best known for orthopedic sports medicine. Following its launch in November 2023, the business became one of Arthrex's fastest-growing new ventures within three years. Her strategy helped accelerate surgeon adoption and establish Arthrex as a market leader in a historically underpenetrated surgical category.

Previously, Giambalvo led Stryker's Cranial Navigation portfolio across the United States, Germany and India, managing two international research and development teams. She is a named inventor on a patent for an intelligent brain biopsy arm. She began her career at Novaerus, a venture-backed startup, where she helped develop its initial go-to-market strategy and recruited its first U.S. regional distributors.

CBeam enables compatible C-arms hospitals already own to capture measured, patient-specific 3D images in a single sweep. A compact sensor records the C-arm's position during X-ray acquisition, allowing CBeam to reconstruct a 3D volume from actual patient images while preserving the C-arm's existing 2D function. Pulmera describes the approach as“Measured, not inferred”: CBeam uses X-ray images acquired from the patient, without relying on AI to generate them.

Across orthopedic trauma, foot and ankle, and spine surgery, CBeam enables surgeons to assess bony anatomy, fracture reduction and implant placement before a procedure is complete, when corrections can still be made. Pulmera is focused on extending access to intraoperative 3D in surgical settings where dedicated imaging systems may be difficult to justify financially or are not readily available.

Beyond intraoperative visualization, CBeam exports a standard DICOM 3D volume, enabling integration with existing imaging and navigation workflows, with each pairing validated individually.

“Gina brings experience turning new surgical technology into a business surgeons embrace and hospitals support,” said Kevin McGann, Chief Executive Officer of Pulmera.“Her experience building Arthrex's endoscopic spine business and leading Stryker's Cranial Navigation portfolio is directly relevant to CBeam's next stage. She will help us communicate its value across orthopedic trauma, foot and ankle, and spine surgery, translate clinical insights into product development priorities, and accelerate market adoption.”

“Healthcare isn't short on breakthroughs. It's short on capacity to absorb them,” said Giambalvo.“What drew me to Pulmera is the idea of innovation by subtraction: bringing 3D imaging to compatible C-arms hospitals already own, without adding a second imaging machine or requiring the capital investment associated with a dedicated 3D imaging system. Across orthopedic trauma, foot and ankle, and spine surgery, our opportunity is to make that capability more accessible while respecting the operational and financial realities ASCs and hospitals face.”

Since the first clinical cases in August 2026, surgeons have performed more than 75 CBeam procedures. In September, Pulmera was awarded a $2.25 million NIH Small Business Innovation Research grant over two years to support development and extend CBeam compatibility to additional C-arm models.

At Pulmera, Giambalvo will lead market development, category strategy, and surgeon and health system communications. She holds a Bachelor of Science, cum laude, in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

About Pulmera

Pulmera develops imaging technology that enables compatible C-arms hospitals already own to capture measured, patient-specific 3D images. Its first product is CBeam. Pulmera is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., with a team in Palo Alto, Calif. Learn more at cbeam.com.

About CBeam

CBeam received FDA 510(k) clearance (K252735; decision date May 22, 2026, publicly announced June 2, 2026) to provide 3D imaging during orthopedic and neurological surgical procedures where clinicians benefit from 3D visualization of complex anatomy, including bones, joints, maxillofacial anatomy, the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine, pelvis, acetabulum, and joint fractures of the upper and lower extremities, and where image and C-arm positioning data is required for computer-assisted surgery. CBeam has been in clinical use since August 2026. Its current clearance applies to a specific compatible C-arm configuration, with additional compatibility subject to applicable validation and regulatory requirements.

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Pulmera Adds Gina Giambalvo to Team

CONTACT: Kevin McGann Pulmera (630) 240-3131...