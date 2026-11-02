Lockheed Martin Expands In Camden, Arkansas With $420M Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lockheed Martin will create 650 new jobs with facility expansion

CAMDEN, Ark., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lockheed Martin is expanding its manufacturing operations in Camden, Arkansas with a new $420 million capital investment that is expected to create 650 new full-time jobs over five years.

“Lockheed Martin is investing at unprecedented speed and scale to expand manufacturing capacity and deliver the critical capabilities our warfighters need, faster,” said Adam Bailey, Camden site general manager at Lockheed Martin.“For more than four decades, Camden has played a vital role in strengthening our nation's defense, and this investment marks another significant step in accelerating production, advancing next-generation manufacturing and creating 650 new jobs. We're proud to build on our longstanding partnership with the state of Arkansas and thank Governor Sanders and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission for their continued support as we strengthen America's defense industrial base.”

The new expansion represents a major increase of Lockheed Martin's operations in Arkansas, which will deepen the company's footprint and technical capabilities in Camden. Lockheed Martin will increase production capacity for the PAC-3, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) platforms, increasing Camden's and the state's importance as a global defense industrial base.

“Industry is growing all across Arkansas, but there's no place seeing faster growth for a better purpose than Camden as it helps rebuild America's defense industrial base,” said Governor Sanders. “Lockheed Martin is relying on South Arkansas to supply American warfighters and our allies all across the world, and Arkansans are answering the call. We could not be prouder to say that we are the Arsenal of Freedom, and I look forward to Lockheed continuing its expansion in our state and creating hundreds more Arkansas jobs."

Established in 1979, Lockheed Martin Camden Operations produces seven U.S. Department of War programs, including PAC-3, THAAD, PrSM, ATACMS, GMLRS, HIMARS, M270. The 2.2-million-square-foot facility, which sits on 2,427 acres in the Highland Industrial Park, has delivered more than 700,000 missiles and rockets over the past four decades.

“Camden, Arkansas is globally recognized as a key defense manufacturing hub, driven by investments from industry leaders like Lockheed Martin,” said Clint O'Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.“For decades, Lockheed Martin has grown in Arkansas, and they are still growing as a result of our experienced workforce, strong business environment, and a supportive community. This is a win for Lockheed Martin, the State of Arkansas, and the Camden area, that will have a major impact for many years to come.”

Lockheed Martin has steadily increased its operations and production capacity in Arkansas in recent years. In January 2026, Lockheed Martin broke ground on a Munitions Acceleration Center in Camden following an agreement with the U.S. Department of War to quadruple the production capacity of THAAD interceptors from 96 to 400 annually. The new Munition Accelerator Center is designed to develop and prepare a workforce to build THAAD, PAC-3, and other platforms using advanced manufacturing, robotics, and digital technologies.

“We are excited about today's announcement by Lockheed Martin regarding their investment in their Camden operations,” said James Lee Silliman, executive director of the Ouachita Partnership for Economic Development.“Lockheed's continued commitment to the local facilities and the state of Arkansas is a game changer for the Calhoun and Ouachita County area's economy and their confidence in our workforce is appreciated.”

Lockheed Martin has approximately 1,100 employees at its Camden operations. The company will be hiring for a range of positions with the new expansion and more can be found about future positions here.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn't happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit ArkansasEDC.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Tyler Hale Arkansas Department of Commerce...