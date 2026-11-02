Koala Coolin Offers Commercial HVAC Maintenance Memberships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKLAND PARK, FL, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OAKLAND PARK, FL - November 02, 2026 -

Koala Coolin is now offering commercial HVAC maintenance memberships to property managers, facility directors, and business owners in Fort Lauderdale, with each membership billed per service visit and carrying a four-hour dispatch guarantee for covered equipment. The memberships are open to commercial properties across the Broward County market.

Koala Coolin provides Commercial HVAC Services for offices, retail storefronts, restaurants, warehouses, medical and dental suites, and multi-tenant buildings across Fort Lauderdale, a market whose mix of hospitality, retail, and managed office space leaves little room for cooling equipment to sit idle. Membership is month-to-month and covers a published scope of 11 visits. The company holds a Florida Certified Air Conditioning Contractor license, number CAC1822667, issued and publicly listed by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.







The scope of the visit is published in full rather than described in general terms. It runs to 11 items, including coil cleaning with disinfectant, amperage draw verification, thermostat validation and battery checks, condensate pump inspection, motor checks with lubrication, and main drain line vacuuming, all of which carry a 30-day warranty. Every visit ends with a written report that includes photographs and condition notes.

The four-hour dispatch guarantee applies to systems covered by the agreement and carries a stated consequence: where a technician is not dispatched inside that window, the member's next maintenance visit is free. Members also receive priority dispatch ahead of general service calls, and the full terms sit alongside the visit scope on the commercial services page. The commitment is sized against the kind of failure that interrupts trade, such as a packaged rooftop unit dropping out over a restaurant service period.

"The scope gets written around the building rather than pulled off a shelf, which is why there are eleven items on it," said Tyler Harrington, Founder and Owner of Koala Coolin. "A response promise without a consequence attached is just a sentence on a website, so if four hours is missed, the next maintenance visit is free. Property managers judge a vendor on the paperwork as much as the wrench work, and that is why every visit ends with photographs and notes rather than a line on an invoice."

Vendor compliance is a major part of commercial HVAC work in South Florida, where managed properties, homeowner associations, and national tenants set insurance requirements before a contractor is allowed on-site. Koala Coolin carries high-limit commercial general liability and workers' compensation coverage, with a certificate of insurance available on request before work begins, and applies a one-year labor warranty to commercial installations. Every technician is trained, background-checked, and insured.

The company was founded in 2023 by technicians and now employs a team of 12 technicians with 25+ years of combined experience, serving 500+ families and 100+ commercial customers across Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade Counties. Properties in the program include a 14-story multi-tenant building in South Florida, where several tenancies depend on the same central equipment, and a single failure can ripple far beyond a single floor. Work of that kind is why the scope includes drain line vacuuming and condensate pump inspection, both of which address the shutdowns and water damage that follow a blocked line in a climate where dehumidification runs year-round.

This type of maintenance is preventive rather than reactive, and the reporting makes it usable for a property team. A photographic record of coil condition, amperage draw, and drain line status provides a facility director with a basis for budgeting replacements rather than reacting to failures, and provides a building owner with evidence that scheduled work was carried out.

"The program is built for the kind of property where one unit going down is never a one-tenant problem, and a lot of that is multi-tenant buildings where the same equipment serves several floors," said Harrington. "The way to be useful to a property manager is to turn up when something breaks, yes, but mostly to show them what the equipment is doing between breakdowns. The certificate of insurance goes over before anyone sets foot on the property, because a building team should not have to chase a contractor for paperwork."

Koala Coolin covers Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding Broward County market, as well as Palm Beach County and Miami-Dade County. Commercial maintenance membership details, including the full scope of visits and the terms of the response guarantee, are available on the company website, and further updates on its commercial work are posted on its LinkedIn page.

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For more information about Koala Coolin, contact the company here:

Koala Coolin

Tyler Harrington

(754) 282-7082

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1326 E Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park, FL 33334

CONTACT: Tyler Harrington