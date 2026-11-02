Embed Launches Developer Hub

Embed Developer Hub_Homepage

Embed Developer Hub_API Finder

Embed Partnerships

From partnerships like Apple, AWS and Google, Embed now works with different tech integrations to create connected experiences & unified operational workflows.

- Andy WelshDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In true tradition of launching breakthrough innovations at IAAPA Expo since 2019, Embed, the world's FEC tech partner of choice for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, unveils its Developer Hub: the latest addition to its growing ecosystem.From partnerships with global innovators like Apple, Amazon Web Services, and Google to bring state-of-the-art tech to FEC solutions, Embed now works seamlessly with different tech integrations to create connected experiences and unified operational workflows.CEO Renee Welsh says:“There's nowhere else we'd like to celebrate the launch of the Embed Developer Hub than here on the show floor. This is a new destination where we forge stronger partnerships with different tech integrations to make both Embed and partner solutions work seamlessly for our operators and their guests.”Explaining the nature of this new feature, CTO Andy Welsh says:“With an influx of customer requests to build integrations on the Embed platform to customise their current systems, we designed the Embed Developer Hub to simplify this journey.This is a self-service central resource of all API documentation for developers, providing both technical information and business context so they can easily understand the Embed platform, APIs, and use cases.”In Good Company with Trusted Tech PartnersStakeholders who are interested to partner with Embed can visit the website and browse the directory of compatible technology and integration partners: payment & commerce for solutions handling payments, transactions, and financial infrastructure; attraction/venue technology & integrations for connecting operational systems and guest experiences; and distribution & venue solutions for merchandising, equipping, and support needs.To start integration discovery beyond Embed's current integrators under Partnerships, prospective technology partners can go to the Embed Developer Hub to access developer resources, API integration support, and more information about partnering with Embed.In the portal, interested integrators can start defining the use case and exploring Embed's high-level API information. Detailed technical documentation about system compatibility, requirements, and other end-point information can be accessed later.The Developer Hub also features an API Finder, a guided selection tool with a detailed overview for each API to find the most suitable route for the prospect's integration needs.“This is a great convergence between Embed, our customers, and developers, allowing all of us to team up and ultimately collaborate as partners in growing our ecosystem and operators' bottom line through deeper integrations and personalisation,” adds Andy Welsh.With Embed's platform, a business (single or multi-location) has real-time visibility and control across its entire operation: from guest party-planning and bookings via mobile to integrated point-of-sales, including bundles and upsell packages, a full range of games management, real-time prize inventory, game card kiosks, and more - all integrated and accessible via mobile.With over 1,000 customers and more than 3,000 installations around the world, Embed is equipped and ready to empower Family Entertainment (FEC) businesses with direct sales, services and support anytime, anywhere.

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Embed Launches Developer Hub News Provided By Embed November 02, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Retail, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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