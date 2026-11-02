Bivigam Market Industry Forecast Improves As Global Demand Increases

Bivigam Market Share

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Bivigam market is gaining momentum as advances in medical treatments and increased awareness of immune-related disorders drive demand. With a growing number of patients requiring specialized therapies, the market is poised for significant expansion. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, emerging trends, and regional outlook shaping the future of Bivigam.

Understanding the Bivigam Market Size and Its Growth Trajectory

The historical growth of the Bivigam market can be largely credited to the proven clinical effectiveness of intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) therapies, heightened awareness about immunodeficiency disorders, adoption of hospital-based infusion protocols, expansion in plasma donation networks, and regulatory approvals for various IVIG indications. Moving forward, the market is expected to continue growing due to factors like the increasing prevalence of immune disorders, the broadening application of IVIG in neurological conditions, growth in home infusion services, enhancements in plasma supply chains, and demographic trends such as an aging population. Key trends forecasted include wider adoption of IVIG therapies, more diagnoses of primary immunodeficiency, expanded immunoglobulin uses beyond primary immunodeficiency, improved plasma collection and fractionation techniques, and rising demand for long-term immune support treatments.

Download a free sample of the bivigam market report:



What Bivigam Is and Its Role in Treating Immunodeficiency

Bivigam is an IVIG therapy specifically designed to treat primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI), a group of disorders where the body's immune system fails to produce enough antibodies to combat infections effectively. Derived from human plasma, Bivigam delivers a wide range of antibodies to help bolster the immune system in patients with PI, supporting their ability to fight off infections and maintain overall health.

Increasing Prevalence of Immunodeficiency Disorders Bolsters Bivigam Demand

One of the main factors propelling the Bivigam market is the rising incidence of immunodeficiency disorders, which are conditions impairing the immune system's capacity to fend off infections. These disorders may result from genetic causes or external influences like infections or medical treatments. The growing prevalence is linked to greater exposure to chronic diseases, which weaken immune function over time and leave individuals more susceptible to infections. Bivigam plays a crucial role in managing these conditions by providing targeted immune support, thereby preventing infections and improving patient outcomes. For example, in October 2024, the UK Health Security Agency reported 6,008 HIV diagnoses in England in 2023, marking a 51% increase from 3,975 cases in 2022. This rise in immunodeficiency cases highlights the expanding need for therapies like Bivigam.

View the full bivigam market report:

?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Oct_PR

Rising Healthcare Spending Supports Expansion of the Bivigam Market

Another significant driver for the Bivigam market is the increase in healthcare expenditure worldwide. Factors such as technological advancements in medical care, aging populations, a higher burden of chronic diseases, and greater demand for quality and personalized treatments contribute to this growth. Enhanced healthcare spending improves access to immunoglobulin therapies, making treatments like Bivigam more widely available to patients in need. This supports better disease management and overall health outcomes. For instance, in May 2024, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported a 5.6% nominal increase in total healthcare expenditure for 2023, which was 0.9% higher than in 2022. This upward trend in healthcare investment is expected to continue fueling the Bivigam market.

Personalized Medicine's Growing Influence on Bivigam Market Expansion

The rising focus on personalized medicine is also creating new opportunities for the Bivigam market. Personalized medicine tailors treatment plans based on the individual's unique characteristics, including genetic makeup and specific health needs. Advances in genomics and targeted therapy combined with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are driving demand for such customized approaches. Bivigam's IVIG therapy can be adapted to better suit individual patient profiles, enhancing its effectiveness in managing primary humoral immunodeficiency. For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that the FDA approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare diseases in 2023, up from six approvals in 2022. These approvals include seven cancer drugs and three treatments for other conditions. This growing emphasis on personalized therapies supports the expanding use of Bivigam.

Regional Outlook for the Bivigam Market Through 2026

In terms of geographic markets, North America held the largest share of the Bivigam market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The Bivigam market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global landscape and growth opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bivigam Market Industry Forecast Improves as Global Demand Increases News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 02, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.