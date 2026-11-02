Resumespice Celebrates 10 Years Of Empowering Job Seekers Globally

ResumeSpice - Helping professionals land their dream jobs with top-rated resume writing and career coaching-powered by recruiters, trusted by job seekers.

ResumeSpice, a top-rated career services company founded by recruiters, is celebrating its 10th year of helping professionals land their dream jobs.

- Keith WolfHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ResumeSpice, the resume writing and career coaching service built by recruiters, today announced it has earned the highest rating among resume writing services on Trustpilot for the 10th consecutive year.With a 4.9 out of 5-star rating and over 2,000 verified 5-star reviews, ResumeSpice has held the top spot on Trustpilot's list of best resume writing services every year since its launch.Client reviews consistently reference ResumeSpice's consultative approach, with many noting the one-on-one attention they received and how their writer took the time to deeply understand their goals. Many also credit their new resume with getting them back in front of hiring managers, saying they walked into those interviews feeling more confident in how they talk about their work.Marsha Murray and Keith Wolf launched ResumeSpice in 2016 while running Murray Resources, the Houston staffing and recruiting firm founded in 1988. They kept seeing qualified people get passed over because their resumes didn't show what they could do. ResumeSpice was built to fix that, finally giving job seekers an inside view of what recruiters and hiring managers are looking for.“I'm beyond proud of our team. There are hundreds of services that claim to do what we do, but they come and go, so being able to sustain the number one spot on Trustpilot comes down to one thing: our clients get interviews,” said Keith Wolf, Co-Founder and CEO of ResumeSpice.“Every resume we write starts with the question a recruiter asks in the first few seconds: Would I call this person? We don't deliver a resume back to a client until we're confident the answer is yes.”That bar keeps rising for job seekers. With the rise of AI, and more and more companies using applicant tracking systems, resumes can be filtered out before a person ever reads them. The ones that get through compete with hundreds, often thousands, of other applicants for a hiring manager's attention.Every ResumeSpice engagement starts with a one-on-one consultation with the client's writer. A 100% U.S.-based team writes each document to clear applicant tracking systems and hold a hiring manager's attention, and every document goes through two expert reviews.The company backs that process with a 60-day interview guarantee. If a client doesn't land an interview within 60 days, ResumeSpice reworks their resume at no charge.Beyond resumes, ResumeSpice offers cover letter writing, LinkedIn profile optimization, interview coaching, and career strategy coaching. Its work has been recognized by The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, CNET, Fast Company, and CareerCloud.“Most people who call us are at a turning point, or they're just looking for more out of their careers. Some just got laid off, others are returning to work after a career gap, and some are chasing a promotion they've wanted for years,” said Kaitlyn Flynn, Head of Operations at ResumeSpice.“Our writers take the time to understand where each client has been, where they want to go, and what their resume needs to communicate to help them get there.”As ResumeSpice enters its second decade, its focus remains the same: helping job seekers turn their experience into interviews and their career aspirations into reality.About ResumeSpiceFounded in 2016 by Marsha Murray and Keith Wolf, ResumeSpice is a resume writing and career coaching service developed by recruiters. Trustpilot has ranked ResumeSpice the #1 resume writing service in the U.S. for 10 consecutive years. The company offers resume writing, cover letter writing, LinkedIn profile optimization, interview preparation, and career coaching to job seekers nationwide, drawing on its founders' recruiting experience to help thousands of clients land their next role.For more information or to get started, visit .Media Contact:...(832) 930-7378

Kaitlyn Flynn

ResumeSpice

+1 832-930-7378

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ResumeSpice Celebrates 10 Years of Empowering Job Seekers Globally News Provided By Murray Resources November 02, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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