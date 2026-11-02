Miami Movers For Less Publishes Flat Hourly Rates For Every Local Move

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Miami moving company has published its full hourly rate card online, listing crew-size pricing and typical move costs before customers request a quote.

- Constantine ShapovalovMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Miami Movers For Less has published its complete hourly rate card on its website, giving South Florida residents and businesses the ability to see what a move costs before they pick up the phone or fill in a quote form. The move responds to a long-standing frustration among moving customers, who routinely report being quoted one figure over the phone and billed a very different one on moving day.The published rates are structured by crew size. A two-mover crew with a truck starts at $150 per hour. A three-mover crew with a truck starts at $220 per hour. A four-mover crew with a truck starts at $290 per hour. Every figure is listed openly on the company's service pages rather than held back until a sales conversation, and the same numbers appear in the structured data search engines read, so customers see consistent pricing whether they arrive through Google, a referral, or the company's own site.Alongside the hourly rates, Miami Movers For Less has published typical total cost ranges by home size, so customers can estimate their own move before committing to anything. A studio or one-bedroom move typically lands between $600 and $1,000. A two or three-bedroom move typically runs $1,000 to $2,000. Four-bedroom and larger homes typically fall between $2,000 and $4,000 or more. Partial packing services typically cost $300 to $800, while full home packing typically runs $800 to $2,500 or more. Long-distance jobs are listed separately, with one and two-bedroom relocations typically between $2,500 and $5,000 and three to four-bedroom relocations between $4,500 and $9,000 or more.Published pricing is unusual in the residential moving industry, where estimates are frequently treated as confidential until a representative has qualified the customer. The company has taken the opposite position, arguing that a household planning a relocation deserves to compare options the way it would compare any other major purchase, and that a business willing to put its numbers in public is making a commitment it then has to honor.The published rates cover the company's full service range. That includes local moving across Miami-Dade and Broward, long-distance moving out of state, packing and unpacking, storage, piano and fine art handling, and commercial relocations for offices, restaurants and hotels. The company has served the Miami area since 2007, holds a Florida intrastate moving license and US DOT registration number 1717780, and maintains a 4.8-star average rating on Google.Customers can review the full rate card, request a free on-site estimate, or book a crew directly through the company's website. On-site estimates remain free of charge, and the company continues to provide binding written quotes for customers who want their final figure confirmed in advance of moving day.Miami Movers For Less operates from two Miami locations, a downtown office at 169 E Flagler St #910 and a North County office at 17854 NE 5th Ave, and serves residential and commercial customers across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. The company has specialized in full-service residential and commercial relocation since 2007.For more information, to view current rates, or to schedule a free estimate, visit the Miami Movers For Less website.

Constantine Shapovalov

Miami Movers For Less

+1 305-915-3881

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Miami Movers For Less Publishes Flat Hourly Rates for Every Local Move News Provided By Rotate Digital November 02, 2026, 17:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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