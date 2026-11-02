Natasha Makhijani Honoured With IAOTP's Empowered Woman Award 2026

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Natasha Makhijani at their Annual Awards Gala in New York City at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), an international boutique professional organisation known for its annual awards gala and selective recognition programme, has selected Natasha Makhijani, Group CEO of Oliver Sanderson Group PLC and Co-Founder and Group CEO of SnappCV, for its Empowered Woman Award 2026.The distinction recognises women whose experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership and contributions to their communities inspire others through innovation and compassion. Natasha has also been recognised by IAOTP as Top Group CEO of the Year 2026. She is due to travel to New York in December 2026 for the awards celebrations, with a Nasdaq Times Square billboard marking a further milestone for her international profile.A journey defined by resilience and purposeA British Indian entrepreneur with more than 15 years of leadership at Oliver Sanderson, Natasha has built her career around perseverance, integrity, innovation and the belief that talent and opportunity should not be constrained by background or circumstance.Her journey has also included profound personal loss. Those experiences have deepened her appreciation for resilience, compassion and the importance of helping others find confidence and opportunity. For Natasha, leadership is measured not only by commercial results but by the positive difference a business can make in people's lives.Building an award-winning executive search businessUnder Natasha's direction, Oliver Sanderson Group PLC has grown into an award-winning executive search and interim management business with international client experience. The company provides tailored solutions for board, C-suite and senior leadership appointments, mid-management recruitment, and interim and fixed-term executive roles.Working with FTSE 100, FTSE 350, Fortune 500 and private equity-backed organisations, Natasha and her team have supported businesses across logistics, supply chain, human resources, business services, manufacturing, utilities, energy, aviation, construction, consulting and the public sector. Clients have included British Airways, SGN, Equans, DHL, Speedy Hire, Matches and the Department for Work and Pensions.Oliver Sanderson was named Executive Recruitment Agency of the Year at the British Recruitment Awards 2025 and was shortlisted in three categories at the Recruiter Awards 2026. These milestones reflect a sustained focus on industry knowledge, client partnership, honesty, integrity and passion.Using AI to transform recruitment globallyNatasha is also Co-Founder and Group CEO of SnappCV, an award-winning, video-first AI recruitment technology platform designed to make connections between candidates and employers more personal and meaningful. The platform helps candidates demonstrate their skills, personality and potential beyond a traditional CV, while enabling employers to engage with talent in new ways.With a focus on accessibility and opportunity, SnappCV is developing its international growth strategy, including expansion into the United States. The company is pursuing a Series A fundraising strategy and investment conversations to support platform development, technology innovation and broader global reach.Natasha's interest in emerging technology also led to the Amazon Alexa skill“Find Me a Job”, enabling users to search for jobs globally through voice technology. This work reflects a longstanding ambition to simplify the job search process and broaden access to employment.Recognition, community and giving backNatasha's recognitions include IAOTP's Empowered Woman Award 2026 and Top Group CEO of the Year 2026, Oliver Sanderson's Executive Recruitment Agency of the Year 2025, and the company's three Recruiter Awards 2026 shortlist places. Her career and businesses have also featured in recognition connected with the Platinum Jubilee commemorative publication in 2022 and the House of Lords. SnappCV has received a number of innovation-related awards and recognitions.An advocate for diversity, inclusion and equitable access to leadership, Natasha is committed to mentoring, supporting women in business and encouraging talent from different backgrounds. She is Founder and Trustee of the 2 Study Foundation, a UK-based charity offering means-tested grants to university students so they can continue their education.Through her podcast,“Stories of a c?o”, she also creates space for entrepreneurs and leaders to discuss their careers, challenges, lessons and personal experiences, revealing the human stories behind professional achievement.Professional foundationsBefore her current leadership roles, Natasha held senior recruitment positions at Michael Page and Hays, developing expertise in executive search, HR recruitment, logistics, supply chain and talent acquisition. She earned a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Sociology and Media Studies from City University London and completed her Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification through DePaul University as part of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).IAOTP recognitionStephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, stated:“We are honored to have Natasha as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman.”Looking aheadLooking ahead, Natasha remains focused on growing Oliver Sanderson's executive search and interim management reach, scaling SnappCV internationally and championing innovation that keeps human connection at the heart of recruitment. Her commitment to mentoring, charitable work and women's leadership continues to shape that ambition.For further information: |About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organisation that selects accomplished professionals across a broad range of industries. Members have opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers and inspire others in their fields. Membership is by invitation or nomination, rather than open application to the general public.IAOTP recognises professionals through its credentialing and awards programmes and connects leaders through its annual gala and wider professional network.For further information, visit and /award-gala.

Annette Natoli

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Natasha Makhijani Honoured with IAOTP's Empowered Woman Award 2026 News Provided By IAOTP November 02, 2026, 17:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



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