Odisha Govt Steps Up Preparedness For Cyclone Murasu Evacuates 1.6 Lakh People

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 2 (IANS) The Odisha Government on Monday said the administration has made extensive preparations in view of the impact of Cyclone Murasu and the possibility of heavy rainfall in the state.

The officials said evacuation and relief operations are continuing in the affected districts of southern Odisha. A total of 1,60,021 people have been evacuated to safer places from Gajapati, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput and Kandhamal districts.

The administration has set a target of evacuating 3,33,752 people from vulnerable areas. Ganjam accounts for the highest number of evacuees, with 1,51,434 people shifted to safer locations.

The State Government has prepared a total of 2,441 shelters across these districts to accommodate people. Of these, 552 shelters are currently operational.

As a special measure, the administration has identified 1,068 pregnant women in different districts and safely shifted them to hospitals or relief shelters. District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOCs) are fully operational in all the affected districts.

Senior officers have also been deployed to closely monitor the situation. Light to moderate rainfall continues in southern Odisha. In view of the prevailing situation, the authorities have ordered the closure of schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in vulnerable districts. The administration has urged people to stay in safe places and follow government advisories.

Meanwhile, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari reviewed preparations for the impending cyclone as well as the ongoing relief and restoration work in areas affected by flooding caused by Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab at a meeting held at the Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) office in Rajiv Bhawan here.

The minister said the state government is fully prepared to deal with the impending cyclone, Murasu, and urged people to remain alert without panicking.

He said the administration is taking necessary precautions in view of the possible impact of the weather system on several coastal and southern districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy rainfall is very likely in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts on November 2 and 3, for which a yellow warning has been issued. For November 4, a yellow warning has been issued for Koraput and Malkangiri districts, where isolated heavy rainfall is likely.

Speaking to media persons, IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty said rainfall activity across the state was expected to decrease significantly thereafter. The fishermen in the state have been advised not to venture into the sea till November 4. The IMD has issued a warning for the Odisha coast, forecasting squally weather till November 4.