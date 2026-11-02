MP: Traffic Arrangements Announced For BJP's Bhopal Rally On Nov 4

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 2 (IANS) Elaborate traffic and parking arrangements have been put in place for the“Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao” programme scheduled to be held on November 4 at 10:00 am at Atal Path, TT Nagar locality in the capital town of Bhopal.

A large-scale rally will also be organised, extending from Atal Path to the Apex Bank intersection. Authorities expect around 40,000 to 50,000 participants to attend the event, arriving in approximately 1,200 buses and 2,000 four-wheeled vehicles.

To ensure smooth movement of buses and vehicles carrying participants, facilitate drop-and-go points, manage parking, and maintain traffic flow for the general public, specific routes and parking arrangements have been finalised for buses arriving from different directions.

Buses coming from the Vidisha and Raisen direction will be diverted via Patel Nagar, Khajuri Kalan village intersection, Piplani Road, Mahatma Gandhi Square, Chetak Bridge, Board Office, Link Road No. 1, Apex Bank and TT Cross. After dropping participants near the TT Nagar Stadium, these buses will be parked in the MLA Rest House complex.

On the return journey, they may pick up passengers along Link Road No. 1, police officials said on Monday.

Buses arriving from Narmadapuram, Mandideep, Misrod and Bagsewania Road will proceed via Narmadapuram Road, GG Flyover, Ganesh Mandir, Mansarovar intersection, Link Road No. 2, Arjun Nagar, Second Stop and Tulsi Nagar.

After dropping participants near Atal Path, the buses will be parked near Ambedkar Park in Tulsi Nagar and return to the same location for the pickup.

Buses from the Sehore, Ratibad and Neelbad side will pass through Ratibad, Neelbad, Sakhi Dhaba T-junction, Bhadbhada Square and Bharat Mata Square. After dropping participants at Jawahar Chowk, these buses will be parked at Model School and return to the same spot for the return journey.

Buses arriving from rural areas via the Mubarakpur Bypass will travel through Mubarakpura, Gandhi Nagar, Lalghati Square, VIP Road, Polytechnic Square, Banganga Square and Rangmahal.

After dropping participants at the Kamala Nehru School centre point, the buses will be parked near the TT Nagar Dussehra Ground. Buses from the Old City area will move via Bharat Talkies, Lily Square, Control Room, Gandhi Park and Roshanpura Square.

After dropping participants near the TT Nagar Stadium, these buses will be parked at Lal Parade Ground, Ravindra Bhawan or Khatlapura Road. For the return journey, they may pick up passengers from the Apex Bank T-junction.

Traffic congestion is expected from 8:00 am onwards on several routes, including the stretch from Bhadbhada Chauraha (Square) and Bharat Mata Chauraha towards Jawahar Chowk, from MANIT via Mata Mandir towards Roshanpura, from 1250 via Link Road-1 towards Apex Bank and Roshanpura, from the Control Room towards Roshanpura, and from Polytechnic Square via Banganga towards Roshanpura.

Commuters have been advised to use alternative routes. Alternative routes suggested for motorists not attending the event are to take the road from Mata Mandir Chauraha via Link Road-2, Second Stop, Arjun Nagar and Link Road-1 towards Jail Road; using Bharat Mata Depot Chauraha, Smart Road and Polytechnic Chauraha to reach the Old City; and moving from MANIT (MACT) Chauraha towards Nehru Nagar, Bhadbhada Chauraha and Depot Chauraha via Smart Road.

Authorities have urged the public to cooperate with the traffic arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme and minimal inconvenience to daily commuters.