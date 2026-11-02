CRWD Stock Has Doubled Year-To-Date, And Deutsche Bank Thinks There Is More Upside Left



Deutsche Bank shifted its stance on CrowdStrike from hold to buy, pushing its price target from $240 up to $300, which indicates a 20% growth potential from its closing price on Friday.

CrowdStrike shares have surged 110% since January, fueled by heightened corporate demand for cybersecurity. Analysts believe the company's long-term market valuation estimates are conservative.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.(CRWD) share price is set to gain further even after doubling its value so far this year, Deutsche Bank said on Monday, amid a surge in cybersecurity demand.

Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick, upgraded CrowdStrike from 'hold' to 'buy' and elevated its price target to $300 from $240, pointing to a projected 20% upside from its closing price on Friday last week.

Zelnick noted that investors continue to underestimate how significantly AI will broaden the cybersecurity sector and how firmly CrowdStrike anchors that market at the forefront.

Expanding Partnerships

A key driver behind CrowdStrike's recent expansion includes its deepened collaboration with Nvidia throughout 2026, which focuses on developing real-time AI security agents designed to safeguard cloud infrastructure and data centers.

The company also expanded its partnership with CoreWeave (CRWV) to protect artificial intelligence (AI) workloads running on the latter's cloud platform, the companies said Monday. CrowdStrike also struck a partnership with Dynatrace (DT).

“Production AI is becoming mission-critical, and adversaries know it,” said CrowdStrike Chief Business Officer Daniel Bernard, adding that the partnership would bring enterprise-grade security directly to CoreWeave's AI cloud platform.

Furthermore, Deutsche Bank suggests that the firm's addressable market projections-such as an anticipated $565 billion market by 2034-are likely understated. Zelnick emphasized that a burgeoning wave of cyber demand is materializing quickly as the boundaries of artificial intelligence advance.

This bullish outlook aligns with broader Wall Street sentiment. Out of 53 analysts who track the stock, 40 maintain a 'buy' or 'strong buy' rating on CrowdStrike, complemented by 12 'hold' recommendations and one 'sell' call.

CRWD Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bearish' with 'normal' message volumes.

CRWD stock has gained about 110% year-to-date.

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