Automotive Shredded Residue (ASR) - Global Strategic Business Report 2026: Capture A US$1.8 Billion Market By 2032

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automotive Shredded Residue (ASR) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Automotive Shredded Residue (ASR) market was valued at US$1.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$1.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Market growth is supported by stricter environmental regulations, increasing end-of-life vehicle volumes, advances in recycling technology, and growing adoption of circular economy practices across the automotive sector.

Automotive Shredded Residue Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Rising global vehicle production and expanding end-of-life vehicle volumes are increasing demand for efficient ASR recycling and recovery systems. Governments, particularly in North America and Europe, are strengthening vehicle recycling mandates and landfill reduction targets. These policies are encouraging automotive recyclers, manufacturers, and waste management companies to invest in technologies that improve material recovery, reduce disposal volumes, and support regulatory compliance.

Circular economy initiatives are also reshaping the global automotive recycling market. Automakers are under increasing pressure to improve vehicle recyclability, reduce production-related carbon emissions, and comply with extended producer responsibility requirements. As a result, partnerships between vehicle manufacturers, recyclers, and technology providers are becoming more important to the development of scalable ASR processing solutions.

Technology Innovation in ASR Recycling

Advanced separation technologies are improving the efficiency and commercial viability of automotive shredded residue processing. Optical sorting, electrostatic separation, magnetic separation, eddy current separation, air classification, and density-based systems enable recyclers to recover higher-value materials while reducing contamination.

Artificial intelligence, machine vision, and robotics are further enhancing sorting precision, facility throughput, and operating efficiency. At the same time, pyrolysis, gasification, and other waste-to-energy technologies are creating additional recovery pathways for materials that cannot be recycled through conventional processes. These developments can reduce landfill dependence while supporting energy recovery and resource optimization.

The transition toward lightweight automotive materials, including plastics and composites, is increasing the complexity of ASR processing. Electric vehicle adoption is also changing residue composition by introducing higher volumes of electronic components and battery-related materials. This evolution is expected to stimulate investment in specialized recycling processes designed for next-generation vehicles.

Market Outlook and Key Insights



The plastics composition segment is forecast to reach US$942.1 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The rubber composition segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the analysis period.

The U.S. Automotive Shredded Residue market was valued at US$309.9 million in 2025.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% and reach US$369.9 million by 2032. Vehicle scrappage programs, landfill restrictions, recycling mandates, and waste-to-energy investment are expected to support long-term market expansion.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global Automotive Shredded Residue market by value in US dollars and provides annual sales estimates and forecasts from 2025 through 2032.



By composition: Plastics, rubber, metals, textiles, and other compositions.

By technology: Magnetic separation, air classification, optical sorting, eddy current separation, screening, and other technologies.

By application: Landfill, energy recovery, and recycling. By geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Country-level analysis includes France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, along with additional regional markets.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed analysis of major Automotive Shredded Residue market segments and geographic regions.

Assessment of market trends, regulatory influences, technology developments, and growth opportunities.

Competitive intelligence covering prominent ASR recycling companies and technology providers.

Actionable insights designed to support investment planning, market entry, competitive positioning, and revenue development. Independent annual market data and forecasts through 2032, with complimentary updates for one year.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global Automotive Shredded Residue market develop through 2032?

Which regulatory, technological, and commercial factors are shaping market growth?

Which compositions, technologies, and applications offer the strongest growth potential?

How will regional market positions evolve during the forecast period? Which companies are influencing the competitive landscape?

Companies Featured



American Pulverizer Company

Axion Ltd

GALLOO HOLDING NV

Machinex Industries, Inc.

MBA Polymers UK Ltd

PRM Waste Systems Ltd.

Scholz Recycling GmbH

Sims Limited

STEINERT GmbH

TOMRA Systems ASA Wendt Corporation

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from industry, enterprise, and academic experts to provide context beyond conventional market research. The report tracks emerging shifts identified through expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, panel discussions, keynotes, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated intelligence sources.

These signals are synthesized to identify the direction of the Automotive Shredded Residue market, the forces driving change, and the developments most likely to influence business strategy. The analysis also extends beyond market-level findings to examine the companies shaping the competitive environment. Where relevant, market share is evaluated at regional and segment levels to reflect variations in competitive structures across major geographic markets.

Key Attributes

