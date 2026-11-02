RISC-V Technology - Global Strategic Business Report 2026: Capitalize On 25.1% CAGR To Secure Share Of A $3 Billion Market By 2032 Track Sifive, Andes Technology, Alibaba T-Head And Ventana

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "RISC-V Technology - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RISC-V technology market, valued at US$632.7 million in 2025, is projected to reach US$3.0 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 25.1%. Growth is being supported by demand for customizable processor architectures, increasing semiconductor intellectual property costs, expanding edge computing applications, and strategic initiatives focused on semiconductor independence.

RISC-V Reshapes the Global Processor Market

RISC-V is transforming the processor ecosystem through its open-standard, modular instruction set architecture. It enables semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers to develop application-specific processors without the licensing constraints associated with established architectures such as Arm and x86. This flexibility supports processor optimization for performance, power consumption, security, and cost across a broad range of applications.

Adoption is accelerating in microcontrollers, Internet of Things devices, artificial intelligence accelerators, industrial systems, automotive electronics, communications infrastructure, and data centers. RISC-V also reduces dependence on individual technology vendors, encourages ecosystem collaboration, and supports national strategies aimed at strengthening domestic semiconductor capabilities.

Ecosystem Innovation Accelerates Commercial Adoption

Ongoing advances in processor cores, system-on-chip platforms, field-programmable gate arrays, development boards, software toolchains, and operating system support are strengthening the commercial viability of RISC-V technology. Companies including SiFive, Andes Technology, and Ventana Micro Systems are developing commercially supported cores for applications ranging from low-power electronics to high-performance edge computing.

Support from LLVM, GCC, Linux, FreeRTOS, Zephyr, and integrated development environments is reducing implementation barriers. Vector processing, secure execution, real-time control, and safety-oriented extensions are also broadening the architecture's role in artificial intelligence, industrial automation, transportation, defense, and other compute-intensive or mission-critical environments. Industry participation from major technology companies further reinforces the scalability and long-term potential of the RISC-V ecosystem.

Embedded Systems, IoT, Automotive, and AI Lead Demand

Embedded systems and IoT devices represent major areas of RISC-V adoption because processor customization, energy efficiency, and cost control are critical purchasing considerations. RISC-V-based microcontrollers and edge processors are increasingly being evaluated for smart homes, industrial automation, wearable devices, sensors, and connected infrastructure.

Automotive manufacturers and suppliers are exploring the architecture for functional safety systems, electronic control units, and domain-specific accelerators. Artificial intelligence and machine learning applications are creating additional demand for custom vector processors at the edge. RISC-V also maintains a strong presence in academic research and semiconductor prototyping, while government-backed initiatives in China, India, and Europe are encouraging adoption to support digital sovereignty and strategic autonomy.

Market Growth Drivers

Key growth factors include rising demand for royalty-free processor architectures, increasing development costs associated with proprietary intellectual property, and the proliferation of specialized electronic devices. RISC-V aligns with software-defined hardware strategies by enabling companies to tailor processor designs to specific performance, security, and power requirements.

Venture capital investment, industry partnerships, government programs, and broader support from electronic design automation and silicon vendors are expanding the commercial ecosystem. These developments are positioning RISC-V as an increasingly viable alternative across the global semiconductor value chain.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the global RISC-V technology market by value in US dollars, covering the following segments:



Applications: Smartphones, 5G devices, data centers, personal computers and game consoles, cellular network devices, IoT devices, and other applications.

End Uses: Computing and storage, communication infrastructure, consumer electronics, automotive and transportation, medical, industrial, and other end-use markets. Geographies: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, with analysis of major countries within each region.

Key RISC-V Market Insights



The smartphones segment is forecast to reach US$928.2 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 27.7%.

The 5G devices segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 27.7% during the analysis period.

The United States RISC-V technology market was valued at US$172.4 million in 2025.

China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.3% and reach US$753.1 million by 2032. Additional regional analysis covers growth trends in Japan, Canada, Germany, and the broader Asia-Pacific market.

Strategic Value of the Report

The study provides annual market data and forecasts from 2025 through 2032, detailed regional and segment analysis, competitive intelligence, and company profiles. It examines the trends, opportunities, restraints, and market developments influencing the future of RISC-V technology. The findings can support product planning, investment evaluation, competitive benchmarking, geographic expansion, and revenue opportunity assessment.

The report also addresses how the global RISC-V technology market is expected to evolve through 2032, which segments offer the strongest growth potential, how regional market positions may change, and which companies are influencing competitive development.

Companies Featured

Featured companies include Alibaba Group (T-Head), Allwinner Technology, Andes Technology Corporation, Arteris, Bluespec, Codasip, Espressif Systems, GigaDevice Semiconductor, Huawei Technologies, Lattice Semiconductor, lowRISC, Microchip Technology, Nuclei System Technology, Renesas Electronics, Rivos, Samsung Electronics, SiFive, StarFive Technology, Ventana Micro Systems, and Western Digital.

Domain Expert Insights and Differentiated Market Intelligence



The analysis incorporates perspectives from experts across industry, enterprise, and academia to add strategic context beyond conventional published research.

The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, partnerships, investments, and technology development.

Insights are validated through conference sessions, executive presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other credible sources.

The study connects emerging signals with long-term market direction, identifying the developments most likely to influence strategy and competition.

Company-level intelligence examines the organizations participating in and shaping the global RISC-V technology market. Market share analysis is applied where relevant, including regional assessments tailored to local competitive structures and market dynamics.

Purchasers receive complimentary report updates for one year, providing continued access to significant developments affecting the global RISC-V technology market.

Key Attributes

