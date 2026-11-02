Corrosion Resistant Alloys Names Graham Bain Director Of Technology And Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corrosion Resistant Alloys (CRA) has named Graham Bain Director of Technology and Innovation, bringing more than 10 years of experience in geology, market intelligence and subsurface technology research.

Based in Canmore, Alberta, Canada, Bain will lead CRA's artificial intelligence strategy, connecting data across CRA's manufacturing, sales and supply operations, including its affiliate PipeSearch, to support faster, more informed decisions. He will also build relationships with operators and developers across oil and gas, geothermal, lithium, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage markets.

Cole Patchell, president of CRA, said,“Graham's technical expertise and market insight will help us connect with developers early as they evaluate well designs and materials needs. His leadership will also strengthen how we use data across our business, giving our team more time to focus on customers.”

Bain joins CRA from Enverus Intelligence Research, where he most recently served as principal analyst. He co-founded its energy transition research team and led Subsurface Innovation coverage of carbon capture, utilization and storage, geothermal, natural hydrogen, helium and lithium. His previous experience includes geology and analyst roles with RS Energy Group, the Alberta Energy Regulator and a Calgary-based exploration company.

Bain holds master's and bachelor's degrees in geosciences and geology, respectively, from the University of Alberta. He is a registered professional geoscientist in Alberta and has authored technical papers on carbon storage and energy project economics.

About Corrosion Resistant Alloys, LLC:

Corrosion Resistant Alloys, LLC (CRA) is a U.S.-based manufacturer and supplier of premium corrosion-resistant alloy seamless pipe and tube. Serving industries including oil and gas, carbon capture and storage (CCUS), geothermal, chemical processing, power generation, aerospace, and defense, CRA combines advanced manufacturing capabilities with the global inventory network of its affiliate, PipeSearch, to deliver flexible material supply solutions. This integrated approach enables CRA to support urgent material requirements, specialized specifications, non-standard production runs, and larger project needs with an emphasis on speed, quality, and reliability. By addressing supply challenges that traditional mill models may not accommodate, CRA helps customers keep critical projects moving.

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