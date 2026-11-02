Ardent Launches Vertex Contender Baitcaster With 7.3:1 Gear Ratio

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Vertex Contender Baitcaster

Ardent has announced the Vertex Contender, a new addition to its lineup of baitcast reels

MACON, MO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ardent has announced the Vertex Contender, a new addition to its lineup of baitcast reels. The reel has a 7.3:1 gear ratio, 10+1 ball bearings, and a weight of 5.9 oz, according to the company's product page. It is listed at $299.99 in right-hand and left-hand versions. Ardent reels carry a three-year limited warranty. This release summarizes the specifications, available versions, price, and warranty terms published by the company.Announcement DetailsArdent Tackle, LLC has listed the Vertex Contender on its website at ardentoutdoors. The reel belongs to the company's baitcaster category. Ardent also sells spinning reels, rods, rod and reel combos, line, reel care products, and tools. The product page shows a feature list, a price, and two hand orientation options.The company describes the reel with a short set of technical terms. These cover the frame material, the brake type, the spool material, the drag system, and the bearing count. The page also gives numbers for weight, retrieval rate, and line capacity. This release reports those details as the company published them.Ardent states its reels are covered by a limited factory warranty of three years. The warranty terms appear on the company's policy pages. The website also offers a page where buyers can register a purchase. This release does not add details beyond the published product and policy information.Product SpecificationsThe Vertex Contender product page lists the following features. Each item includes a short note on what the term means.● Gear ratio: 7.3:1. The ratio shows how many times the spool turns for each full turn of the handle.● Retrieval rate: 31 inches per turn. This figure shows how much line the reel takes in with one turn of the handle.● Bearings: A 10+1 ball bearing configuration. The product page does not explain how the bearings are divided.● Drag rating: 15 lb. Drag is the resistance a reel applies when a fish pulls line from the spool.● Drag system: The Strike Saver Drag System, paired with a swept back forged aluminum star drag. The star drag is the wheel an angler turns to adjust drag pressure.● Brake: A centrifugal brake system. A brake helps manage spool speed during a cast.● Frame: High-strength aluminum.● Spool: 6061 T6 machined aluminum.● Handle: A swept back anodized aluminum handle with EVA grip knobs.● Weight: 5.9 oz.● Line capacity: 12 lb. monofilament, up to 130 yards.Gear Ratio and Retrieval RateThe gear ratio is the first specification in the announcement title. Ardent lists it as 7.3:1 for both hand versions. The product page pairs this ratio with a retrieval rate of 31 inches per turn. These two figures describe the same part of the reel from different angles. The gear ratio describes the relationship between the handle and the spool. The retrieval rate describes the result in inches of line. Anglers who compare reels often read both numbers together.The product page does not give a recommended use for the ratio. It does not name target species, lure types or fishing techniques. This release follows the page and makes no recommendation.Bearings, Drag and BrakeThe reel lists a 10+1 ball bearing configuration. The count appears in the product name used for this announcement, and it is also on the product page. Ardent does not give bearing materials or brand names on the page.The drag rating is 15 lb. The company names its drag system the Strike Saver Drag System. The star drag on the handle side is described as swept back and forged from aluminum. The page does not publish test results for the drag system. It also does not state a drag range below the 15 lb. rating.The brake is listed as a centrifugal brake system. A baitcasting fishing reel places the spool on top of the rod. The spool turns during the cast. A brake system works to control that spin. The page names the brake type but does not describe an adjustment range. Buyers who want more detail may contact the company directly.Frame, Spool and HandleAluminum appears in four listed parts. The frame is described as high strength aluminum. The spool is 6061 T6 machined aluminum. The handle is anodized aluminum. The star drag is forged aluminum.The page uses a different term for each part. Machined, anodized, and forged are manufacturing and finishing terms. Machining cuts a part from a solid piece of metal. Anodizing is a surface finish for aluminum. Forging shapes metal using pressure. These definitions are general, and the page does not describe Ardent's process in further detail.The handle also has EVA grip knobs. EVA is a foam material often used for grips on fishing equipment. The page lists the knobs without further description. The reel weighs 5.9 oz, according to the product page. The page does not compare this weight with other Ardent models or with other brands.Line CapacityThe Vertex Contender lists a monofilament capacity of 12 lb. test and 130 yards. The page gives no capacity for braided line or fluorocarbon line. Buyers who plan to use another line type should confirm the figures with the company.Ardent also sells fishing line through its website. The company lists line as its own product category. This release does not link the reel to any specific line product.Left-Hand and Right-Hand VersionsThe product page offers two options. One is a 7.3:1 right-hand model. The other is a 7.3:1 left-hand model. Both use the same gear ratio. Both carry the same listed price.Hand orientation refers to the side of the reel where the handle sits. Some anglers crank with the right hand. Others crank with the left. The left-hand model adds to the company's range of left-handed baitcasting reels.The page does not list differences in weight or materials between the two versions. It also gives no separate specification set for either one. Availability for each version can change over time. Buyers should check the product page for current stock.PriceThe Ardent product page lists the Vertex Contender at $299.99. The price is the same for the right-hand and left-hand versions. Shipping is calculated at checkout, according to the page.This release does not compare the price with other brands or retailers. It reports the price as shown on the company website. Prices and stock may change after publication. The product page is the best source for current figures.Warranty TermsArdent reels are warranted for three years from the date of the original retail purchase, according to the company's warranty policy. The warranty covers defects in workmanship or materials. It is a limited factory warranty, not an unconditional guarantee.The policy asks the original retail purchaser to return a defective reel with postage prepaid. The purchaser should insure the package and include proof of purchase. The policy gives a return address in Macon, Missouri. Ardent will repair or replace covered products at its option and return them to the purchaser.The warranty does not cover damage from abuse, misuse or normal wear. It also excludes excessive wear caused by missed cleaning and lubrication. Products outside the warranty may be repaired for a nominal charge, according to the policy, if parts are available. The purchaser pays return postage in that case.The policy also excludes incidental and consequential damages. It states that some states do not allow certain limits on implied warranties. Because of this, the policy notes the exclusions may not apply to every buyer. The policy text controls. Buyers should read the full policy before relying on any summary.Other Ardent products carry different terms. Rods carry a one-year warranty. Accessories and reel care products carry a ninety-day warranty. These terms appear in the same policy.Return PolicyThe company lists a separate return policy. A buyer who is not satisfied with a product may contact Ardent within 30 days of receiving it. The company then issues a return authorization and shipping instructions.Ardent states it will refund the purchase price after it receives the returned item. The item must be new and in sellable condition. Return shipping costs fall to the person returning the item.The return policy and the warranty serve different purposes. The return policy covers a buyer's decision within 30 days. The warranty covers defects in workmanship or materials over three years. Readers should not treat the two as the same coverage.Company Role in the SegmentArdent operates within the fishing tackle segment and observes trends related to casting reels. Its activity reflects a portion of the broader fishing equipment market, particularly in purchases involving reels, rods, and related gear. The Vertex Contender adds to the company's reel range, which also includes spinning reels.About ArdentArdent Tackle, LLC operates under the Ardent brand. The company sells fishing tackle, including baitcasting reels, spinning reels, rods, rod and reel combos, line, reel care products, and tools. It also sells branded apparel, decals, and headwear.The company is based in Macon, Missouri. It sells through its website at ardentoutdoors. The site also lists authorized online dealers and a state dealer directory. Customer support is available by phone and email during business hours.ContactContact Name: ArdentEmail:...Phone: 660-395-9200Website:

Ardent

Ardent Outdoors

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Ardent Launches Vertex Contender Baitcaster With 7.3:1 Gear Ratio News Provided By Digital guider November 02, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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