The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market In Remote Patient Monitoring Is Projected To Grow At A 23.5% CAGR By 2030

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Remote Patient Monitoring

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The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Remote Patient Monitoring Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The artificial intelligence (AI) sector in remote patient monitoring is rapidly expanding, driven by advancements in healthcare technology and an increasing need for efficient patient management. This market is witnessing significant growth as AI continues to enhance remote monitoring solutions, improving patient outcomes and healthcare delivery.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for AI in Remote Patient Monitoring

The AI in remote patient monitoring market has experienced remarkable growth, with its size expected to increase from $2.79 billion in 2025 to $3.45 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. This expansion during the historical period has been fueled by factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, broader adoption of telehealth services, increased availability of connected medical devices, ongoing digitization in healthcare, and early integration of remote monitoring platforms.

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Looking ahead, this market is projected to surge further, reaching $8.02 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 23.5%. Key drivers for this forecasted growth include a stronger demand for home-based care models, escalating investments in AI-driven healthcare analytics, the growth of personalized care pathways, enhanced integration of remote patient monitoring with electronic health records, and a heightened emphasis on preventive healthcare strategies. Emerging trends during this period feature greater use of AI-enabled predictive monitoring technologies, wider acceptance of wearable health sensors, improved integration of real-time health analytics platforms, expansion of automated alert and decision-support systems, and increased focus on continuous patient surveillance.

Understanding AI's Role in Remote Patient Monitoring

Artificial intelligence in remote patient monitoring refers to the application of AI technologies within systems aimed at overseeing and managing patients' health from a distance. AI enhances these solutions by delivering sophisticated analytics, automating routine processes, and providing intelligent insights that aid healthcare professionals in making timely and effective decisions.

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Key Factors Fueling Growth of AI in Remote Patient Monitoring

One of the primary growth drivers for AI in remote patient monitoring is the widespread adoption of telemedicine. Telemedicine uses telecommunications tools such as video calls, phone conversations, and online messaging to deliver medical care remotely. When AI is integrated with remote patient monitoring, it can analyze data in real time, identifying subtle health changes and alerting clinicians to potential problems before they escalate. For example, data from Eurostat in May 2024 indicated that in 2023, 8.5% of Europeans aged 16 to 74 engaged in online medical consultations. This significant uptake of telemedicine services is expected to propel further adoption of AI-powered remote monitoring technologies.

Additional Influences Accelerating Market Expansion

Beyond telemedicine, other factors are also contributing to market growth. The increasing digitization of healthcare systems allows for better data collection and sharing, which AI systems can leverage for more precise monitoring. Moreover, the expansion of connected medical devices facilitates continuous health tracking outside of clinical settings, making remote monitoring more effective and accessible.

Regional Leaders and Emerging Markets for AI in Remote Patient Monitoring

In 2025, North America was the dominant region within the AI in remote patient monitoring market, holding the largest market share. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive understanding of global market dynamics and regional opportunities.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Remote Patient Monitoring Is Projected to Grow at a 23.5% CAGR by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 02, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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