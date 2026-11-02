Thanksgiving In A Box: Gustus Vitae Debuts A 4-Course Holiday Seasoning Gift Set

Finishing The Feast Collection

Turkey rub, sides, gravy and pumpkin spice maple sugar: 4 handmade holiday seasonings in a gold gift box, $45.99. Next-day delivery for Amazon Prime members.

- Frankie Scanlon, President and co-founder of Gustus VitaeLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gustus Vitae, the woman-led, family-owned artisan seasoning company, today introduced Finishing the Feast: Grand Finale Holiday Seasonings, a gift set of four small-batch blends that covers every course of the holiday table, from the turkey to the pie. The set pairs a turkey seasoning, a sides seasoning, a potatoes-and-gravy seasoning and a pumpkin spice maple sugar in four full-size tins, presented in a gold gift box. It is available now for $45.99 at gustusvitae, alongside the brand's Thanksgiving Specials, and available on Amazon with next-day delivery for Prime members.Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, Nov. 26 this year, and it remains the one meal where everything has to land at once: the bird, the sides, the gravy, the rolls and dessert, often for a crowd, often in someone else's kitchen. Finishing the Feast takes the guesswork out of it. Four tins, one for each part of the meal, each blended to do a specific job.“Thanksgiving is the Super Bowl of home cooking, and nobody wants to fumble the turkey,” said Frankie Scanlon, President and co-founder of Gustus Vitae.“So we built a holiday hosting emergency kit: one tin for every course. Shake it on the bird, toss it with the sides, whip it into the potatoes, sprinkle it on the pie. Your dinner tastes like you spent all week on it, even if you started Wednesday night.”What's in the box:Terrific Turkey Seasoning: the centerpiece. Sea salt, garlic, onion, sage, rosemary, thyme and marjoram, layered with paprika, orange zest and porcini mushroom for golden, crisp, rotisserie-style skin. Use it as a dry brine, a rub or under the skin, on turkey, chicken and roasts, whether roasted, smoked or fried.Super Savory Sides: the scene-stealer. Garlic, onion, maple sugar, real butter and white cheddar, with sweet bell peppers and a cozy touch of cinnamon and ginger. Toss with sweet potatoes and root vegetables, stir into stuffing, or season casseroles.Finishing the Feast: the one everyone goes back for. French grey sea salt, real butter, garden herbs, lemon zest, Worcestershire and shiitake, for a beurre blanc meets garlic butter finish. Whip into mashed potatoes, whisk into gravy, or blend with softened butter for dinner rolls and cornbread.Cranberry Pumpkin Spice Maple Sugar: the grand finale. Cane sugar and real maple sugar with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, cranberry and vanilla bean. Sprinkle over pie and whipped cream, rim the after-dinner coffee, or turn Friday's leftovers into breakfast.The gift: Finishing the Feast, $45.99The set arrives in a handsome gold gift box, ready to give: no wrapping, no gift bag, no tissue paper. It is the host gift that gets opened before dinner instead of after, and the one that actually gets used. It suits Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving hosts, first-time hosts facing their first turkey, newlyweds and new homeowners, and anyone hosting Christmas dinner next month. Nothing to refrigerate, nothing to assemble, and it ships anywhere in the country.For editors: the set fits Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving guides, host and hostess gifts, gifts for the home cook, holiday entertaining roundups and food gifts under $50.Every Gustus Vitae blend is crafted by hand in small batches and hand packed in California from local and imported ingredients. The collection is non-GMO, with no MSG, no artificial colors or flavors, and no fillers, anti-caking agents or flow agents; the ingredients are not irradiated or treated with EtO gas. The butter and cheddar in the savory blends are the real thing, and the flavor comes from the ingredients themselves.“We started at the Venice Beach Farmers Market, and the holidays have always been our busiest table,” said Frankie Scanlon, President and co-founder of Gustus Vitae.“This set is everything we'd want on our own Thanksgiving table, made by hand the same way we've always made it. Bring it as the host gift, and you'll probably get invited back next year.”Availability:Finishing the Feast: Grand Finale Holiday Seasonings, Gift Set of 4 is available now at gustusvitae and on Amazon, with next-day delivery for Amazon Prime members. Gift set $45.99. Super Savory Sides and Finishing the Feast contain milk. All four blends are free of MSG and nuts.For editors and producers:High-resolution images of the gift box and all four tins, product samples and the full ingredient fact sheet are available at gustusvitae/pages/press-media. To request samples for gift guides, reviews or on-air segments, email....About Gustus Vitae:Gustus Vitae is a woman-led, family-owned artisan seasoning company based in Los Angeles. Founded at the Venice Beach Farmers Market, the brand crafts small-batch seasonings, infused sea salts and cane sugars, hand made and hand packed in California. Gustus Vitae has been featured on Good Morning America, TODAY, The View, Fox Business, Live with Kelly and Mark, and was selected for Oprah's Favorite Things in 2024. Learn more at .Media contactGustus Vitae.../pages/press-media

Francis Scanlon

Gustus Vitae

+1 424-229-2367

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Thanksgiving in a Box: Gustus Vitae Debuts a 4-Course Holiday Seasoning Gift Set News Provided By Gustus Vitae November 02, 2026, 17:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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