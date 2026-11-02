UAD 3.6 Is Here. Appraisalpilot Gives Appraisers An Intern That Drafts The New Report And Never Touches The Value

AppraisalPilot drafts the new report (UAD 3.6) from the appraiser's own photos, voice notes, contract and MLS export.

It drafts the new report from the appraiser's own photos, voice notes, contract and MLS export, then exports it to TOTAL or Appraise-It Pro.

- J. Marshall Hunt, Founder, AppraisalPilot

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Starting today, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac require the new Uniform Residential Appraisal Report dataset, UAD 3.6, for new appraisal reports submitted to the Uniform Collateral Data Portal. Lenders granted the GSEs' temporary exception may keep submitting the old format until May 19, 2027. The new report runs 3,349 rows in the GSEs' delivery specification, and most appraisers' software still expects them to type the facts in by hand. AppraisalPilot, an AI drafting assistant built for the working appraiser, reads the photos, voice notes, contract, listing sheet and MLS export the appraiser already has, drafts the new report before they sit down, and sends it straight into TOTAL or Appraise-It Pro for review and signature.

"The new report asks for more on every file, and the appraisers we talk to are tired of typing until midnight," said J. Marshall Hunt, founder of AppraisalPilot. "So we built the intern. It drafts everything that isn't judgment, it shows its work, and it never touches the value. It's the intern. You're the supervisor."

"AppraisalPilot is giving me my personal life back. Without this, I would leave the business after 25 years in," said Dan Anderson, a residential appraiser in Reno, Nevada.

How one file runs

ContractPilot reads the purchase contract and engagement letter before the appraiser drives out. The subject's listing sheet drafts about a dozen subject fields before the visit. On site, PhotoPilot drafts the materials, features and condition notes it sees in every photo, each labeled HIGH, MEDIUM or LOW confidence, and FieldVoice lets the appraiser's spoken word override any draft. At the desk, one upload of the appraiser's own MLS export drafts over 200 comparable data points, in any state. QC Shield catches inconsistencies before the report leaves. One tap exports it into TOTAL or Appraise-It Pro, photos and captions included.

The line it never crosses

AppraisalPilot never drafts the opinion of value, condition and quality ratings, adjustments, weighting, the highest and best use answer or the reconciliation of value. USPAP Advisory Opinion 41, adopted by the Appraisal Standards Board on April 23, 2026, puts it plainly: "A tool cannot comply with USPAP." Compliance is the appraiser's. AppraisalPilot is built around that line.

Works with the software appraisers already use

The Appraise-It Pro export from SFREP is included with AppraisalPilot. Export to TOTAL is sold separately by Cotality in the TOTAL Store.

Free help for every appraiser

The AppraisalPilot Library at appraisalpilot/learn offers free guides to the new report, a UAD 3.6 findings lookup, a complete sample report, a side-by-side comparison of every AI tool for the new report, and Field Report, a weekly news video with Josh Stalk, Licensed Residential Appraiser (NV). A free workshop runs every Wednesday at 9 AM Pacific: uad36ready/webinar.

About AppraisalPilot

AppraisalPilot, LLC makes AppraisalPilot, the AI drafting assistant for residential appraisers on the new URAR (UAD 3.6). It works alongside TOTAL and Appraise-It Pro. It's the intern. You're the supervisor. Learn more at appraisalpilot.

J. Marshall Hunt

AppraisalPilot, LLC

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UAD 3.6 Is Here. AppraisalPilot Gives Appraisers an Intern That Drafts the New Report and Never Touches the Value News Provided By AppraisalPilot, LLC November 02, 2026, 17:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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