Uranium Long-Term Price At Milestone High

TradeTech's Long-Term Price Indicator Reached $99.00 Per Pound U3O8 on October 31

- TradeTech President Treva Klingbiel

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With activity in the long-term uranium market continuing to strengthen throughout 2026, to date, industry consultant TradeTech 's monthly Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator reached a historic high of US$99.00 per pound of uranium oxide (U3O8) on October 31.

“This is the highest level recorded for the long-term uranium price since TradeTech introduced its Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator in 1996,” said TradeTech President Treva Klingbiel.

The Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator was just $16.50 per pound U3O8 when it was launched at the end of March 1996.

“Base prices in long-term contracts are higher in recent transactions,” Klingbiel continued.“Announcements projecting an increase in worldwide nuclear generating capacity along with other supportive policy commitments have encouraged sellers to take a firmer stance, not only on their pricing positions, but also on terms and conditions that previously may have been more favorable to the buyer.”

The Long-Term Price Indicator for uranium reflects TradeTech's judgment of the base price at which transactions for long-term delivery of that product or service could be concluded as of the last day of the month for transactions in which the price at the time of delivery would be an escalation of the base price from a previous point in time.

About TradeTech

TradeTech-and its predecessor companies-has supported the uranium and nuclear fuel cycle industry for more than 50 years and is widely recognized for its expertise in trading activities and its comprehensive knowledge of the technical, economic, and political factors affecting this industry. TradeTech provides expert market consulting, has relationships with international nuclear fuel buyers and sellers, and maintains an extensive information database on these industries.

TradeTech's Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator is the company's judgment of the base price at which transactions for long-term delivery of uranium could be concluded as of the last day of the month, for transactions in which the price at the time of delivery would be an escalation of the base price from a previous point in time.

The company's "Nuclear Market Review " (NMR) is published each Friday evening, and reports the Weekly Uranium Spot Price Indicator, uranium trading activity, industry news, and market data. The monthly edition of the NMR, released on the last day of each month, includes TradeTech Market Values (Exchange Value, UF6 Value, Loan Rate, Conversion Value, SWU Value, and Transaction Value) and Mid- and Long-Term Uranium Price Indicators and Production Cost Indicator, as well as analysis related to price determinations, supply/demand information, and industry and financial news. TradeTech also publishes "The Nuclear Review," a monthly trade publication dedicated to the international uranium and nuclear energy industry, and a quarterly“Uranium Market Study.”

Treva Klingbiel

TradeTech

+1 303-573-3530

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Uranium Long-Term Price at Milestone High News Provided By TradeTech November 02, 2026, 17:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Mining Industry, World & Regional



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