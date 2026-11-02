BMD Djs Join 38 Talent

BMD DJs with 38 Talent Founder & CEO, Pascal

BMD DJs are ready to take the next step in their careers with 38 Talent

BMD DJs signing and celebrating with the 38 Talent team

38 Talent is thrilled to announce the signing of South African DJ duo BMD DJs under its pioneering 38 Talent Artist Partnership.

- BMD DJsJOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Biological sisters born and raised in Pretoria, BMD DJs began DJing in 2024. With Amapiano at the heart of their sound, the duo bring energy, powerful beats and a shared passion for performing to the decks. Their sets are built around a direct connection with the audience, bringing the crowd right into their performances.Now joining the 38 Talent roster, the sisters are ready to build on that foundation and take the next step in their careers. The 38 Talent Artist Partnership will focus on developing their artistic identity, strengthening their brand and creating opportunities to bring their sound to audiences beyond South Africa, particularly in Europe and the Americas.The 38 Talent Artist Partnership is a capital-powered artist partnership that is pioneering within the industry; it is neither a traditional label-debt model nor a simple management deal. Instead, the partnership offers a newly developed, fully integrated platform that brings together the four pillars of an artist's career - brand, product, promotion, and performance - into one clearly structured framework. This structure empowers the artist to focus on creating and performing, while enabling 38 Talent to manage and execute the business side of the artist's career.For BMD DJs, this means a structured approach to turning their ambition into sustained development, with international positioning forming a central part of the partnership. The partnership covers artist development, management, recording and publishing. Follow 38 Talent and BMD DJs across their official platforms for upcoming announcements, performances and releases.

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BMD DJs Join 38 Talent News Provided By 38 Talent Ltd November 02, 2026, 17:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional



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