Dr. Miguel Carvajal 'Dr. MAC' Named 2026 Chiropractor Of The Year In Houston

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Houston chiropractor at Advanced Rehabilitation Clinics of Texas earns recognition backed by a 5.0-star rating from 176 reviews.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Miguel Carvajal, known to his patients as“Dr. MAC,” a chiropractor at Advanced Rehabilitation Clinics of Texas in Houston, has been named 2026 Chiropractor of the Year by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 176 public consumer reviews and a perfect 5.0-star rating. It reflects his dedication, personalized attention to detail, and passion for helping patients live without pain.

Dr. Carvajal is a licensed chiropractor with 28 years of hands-on experience in spinal manipulation techniques. He graduated from Texas Chiropractic College, has completed postgraduate courses in sports injuries, orthopedics, and physical rehabilitation, and is an active member of the Texas Chiropractic Association. He is fluent in English, Spanish, and Italian.

Advanced Rehabilitation Clinics of Texas is a full-service facility offering chiropractic, medical, and post-surgical rehabilitation, plus on-site digital X-rays. The clinic treats car accident, work, and personal injuries, back and neck pain, sciatica, herniated discs, headaches, and other musculoskeletal conditions. Services include laser therapy, 3D posture and foot scans, custom orthotics, spine curvature correction, and pain management. Each patient receives an individualized plan to reach the highest level of function and independence.

“Every patient who walks through our door is trusting us with their health and their quality of life,” said Dr. Miguel Carvajal, Chiropractor and CEO of Advanced Rehabilitation Clinics of Texas.“Being named Chiropractor of the Year, based on what my patients say, is a true honor. We'll keep giving every person the time, care, and treatment they need to get back to living.”

The clinic is open Monday through Friday, with Saturday visits available by appointment.

About Advanced Rehabilitation Clinics of Texas

Advanced Rehabilitation Clinics of Texas is a full-service clinic in Houston, Texas, offering chiropractic care, pre- and post-surgical rehabilitation, digital X-rays, and pain management for injuries and musculoskeletal conditions. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York that evaluates businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Miguel Carvajal

Advanced Rehabilitation Clinics of Texas

+1 713-779-6040

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Dr. Miguel Carvajal 'Dr. MAC' Named 2026 Chiropractor of the Year in Houston News Provided By Awardy November 02, 2026, 17:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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