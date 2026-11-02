Siang Multipurpose Project: No Decision Without Dialogue, Public Consent, Says Arunachal CM

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 2 (IANS) Amid continuing protests against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday assured the people that his government was ready to address their concerns through open dialogue, transparency and meaningful public consultations.

In an open letter to the Adi community, Khandu acknowledged the concerns and apprehensions surrounding the proposed 11,200-MW project, assuring the people that their voices, land, homes and the Siang River, revered as Aane Siang, would remain central to every consideration.

The CM said he understood the growing anxiety among residents, particularly mothers, elders, youth and families, over the possible impact of the project on their land, homes and livelihoods.

Emphasising the need to clear misconceptions, the Chief Minister said the immediate step under consideration was the preparation of a Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR), which would assess the project's basic feasibility, possible implications and alternative options. He clarified that the preparation of the PFR did not mean approval for construction of the dam and that neither the Centre nor the state government had taken any decision to build the project.

Khandu said no decision on construction would be taken without detailed public consultations and the consent of the affected people, in accordance with the relevant legal provisions. Explaining the strategic importance of examining the project, he referred to reports that China had started constructing a dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Medog County, around 40 km from the international border, on July 19, 2025.

He said that since around 65 per cent of the water in the Siang originates in China, developments upstream could pose potential water-related risks, including sudden high flows and water scarcity during the dry winter months. "We cannot control what happens upstream, but we can control what we do on our side. We must prepare and build resilience," Khandu said, adding that the proposed project was among the options that needed scientific and technical examination to maintain ecological flows in the Siang and Brahmaputra rivers.

The Chief Minister also rejected claims that a decision on dam construction had already been taken or that people would be forcibly displaced and their land acquired without consent. He described such claims as misinformation and urged residents to rely on accurate information.

Stressing that disagreement and peaceful protests were part of democracy, Khandu said his government remained committed to listening to the people and resolving their concerns through mutual understanding. However, he cautioned that violence, threats, bandhs and blockades could not provide solutions and would only cause hardship to local residents.

He said those taking the law into their own hands would be dealt with according to the law. Khandu appreciated the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum and various community-based organisations for their efforts to promote peace and dialogue in the Siang region.

Appealing to residents of Siang and Upper Siang districts and members of the Adi community to participate in free and frank discussions, he said the government, public representatives and officials were ready to engage with them. He urged all stakeholders to work together to protect Aane Siang and safeguard the future of the region and coming generations.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project was declared a National Project by the Government of India on February 7, 2008, after a decision by the Union Cabinet, the Chief Minister said, adding that at present, it is one of only 16 National Projects in the country.