Profit Recovery Partners, LLC Names New Vice President Of Solutions Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) today announced the appointment of Kim Haydel as Vice President of Solutions Management. In this role, Ms. Haydel will oversee the strategic direction of client account management, with a focus on maximizing client value and retention through expanded services and identifying additional savings opportunities.

Ms. Haydel joins PRP following an 18-year career with Canon, where she most recently served as Zone Sales Vice President. In this role, she was responsible for driving revenue and profitability across the Western Zone, overseeing four key regions: Los Angeles, Southwest, Mountain Desert, and Pacific. She also provided leadership to approximately 180 sales professionals, helping advance regional performance and achieve growth objectives.

Ms. Haydel holds an MBA from the USC Marshall School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of California, Irvine.

“We're excited to welcome Kim to PRP and look forward to the experience, leadership, and fresh perspective she will bring to our Solutions Management team,” said PRP Founder and CEO Don Steiner.“Her contributions will play an important role in advancing our growth strategy and helping us achieve our goal of $100 million in annual revenue.”

About Profit Recovery Partners, LLC

Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) develops, implements, and manages cost reduction solutions for Fortune 1,000 companies, law firms, private equity firms, and privately held companies throughout North America. With more than $8.1 billion in annual managed spend, extensive industry experience, and a comprehensive program of ongoing support and savings verification, PRP is committed to delivering award-winning service. The company's spend management, supplier management, and procurement strategies have generated more than $11 billion in client savings.

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