Artsci AI And Carahsoft Partner To Deliver Human-Centered AI Integration Solutions To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration Expands Public Sector Access to Intelligence by Design Training, Knowledge Workflow Design Services and the Tradecraftworks Platform

NORFOLK, Va., and RESTON, Va., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArtSci AI LLC, an intelligence analyst-owned and operated AI knowledge workflow design company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as ArtSci's Public Sector distributor, making ArtSci's analyst training, knowledge workflow design and intelligence production capabilities available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP V), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

ArtSci helps intelligence organizations make the transition to AI-augmented analytic operations while preserving the rigor, judgment and accountability essential to trusted intelligence. Its integrated approach strengthens human capability, captures expert tradecraft and scales discipline through governed AI workflows.

The company's offerings include:



Intelligence by Design: ArtSci's flagship training course helps intelligence professionals plan, design, build and validate AI-enabled analytic capabilities. Through four applied stages, participants learn an enduring, tool-agnostic approach that remains relevant as models, platforms and technologies change.

Knowledge Workflow Design: ArtSci's methodology and professional service translates implicit expert thinking into explicit, inspectable and reusable agentic workflows. Teams can document objectives, inputs, procedures, judgment, outputs and controls in Knowledge Task Profiles that guide and guardrail human-AI execution and support technology development. Tradecraftworks: ArtSci's tradecraft-harnessed SaaS intelligence production platform transforms near-real-time Publicly Available Information and other approved API-accessible data into timely, source-grounded analytic products. It embeds analytic workflows, source controls and rigorous validation into production while keeping human experts in control.



Together, these capabilities give Public Sector organizations flexible starting points to train a cohort, capture and redesign mission workflows, pilot Tradecraftworks against a mission use case or combine all three to move from workforce readiness to operational capability. Across the portfolio, AI supports collection, processing, analysis and drafting while human experts remain responsible for orchestration, validation and judgment.

“The generational opportunity with AI is that, properly designed, it can amplify what people do best: reason through tough problems, apply hard-earned expertise, exercise judgment and adapt to changing mission needs,” said Kris Lee, Founder and CEO of ArtSci AI.“That is why effective AI adoption must begin with people and the amazing work they perform. ArtSci helps agencies with AI adoption by upskilling the workforce, translating proven tradecraft into reusable AI-ready workflows and operationalizing those workflows through technology. Our approach brings together the art and science of AI-augmented intelligence: the practical empathy, technical fluency and mission experience that come from having led enterprise-level transitions in human-machine teaming. With Carahsoft, we can help Public Sector organizations move from AI experimentation to governed, defensible mission capability while ensuring their people remain at the center of mission success.”

“ArtSci AI provides agencies with a modern, innovative approach to AI adoption,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft.“By combining training, knowledge workflow design and intelligence production capabilities, ArtSci AI's comprehensive suite enables agencies to deploy AI in structured, defensible workflows tailored to their unique needs. Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft and ArtSci AI are helping agencies move from AI experimentation to practical, mission-ready capabilities.”

ArtSci's training, tradecraft and technology services are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or .... Learn more about ArtSci AI's solutions here.

About ArtSci AI

ArtSci AI LLC helps intelligence organizations make the generational transition to AI-augmented analytic workflows. The company combines hands-on training, Knowledge Workflow Design services, and Tradecraftworks, its tradecraft-harnessed intelligence production platform, to help teams make expert reasoning explicit, apply AI within governed scaffolds, and rigorously validate what AI produces. ArtSci's human-orchestrated approach is designed to increase the speed and scale of intelligence production while preserving source traceability, analytic rigor, defensibility, and reviewability. For more information, visit .

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ArtSci AI

Customer Relations

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About Carahsoft's AI Portfolio

Carahsoft's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft's AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

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Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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