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LECTRA: Share Buyback Program - Aggregated Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares Carried Out From October 26 To October 28, 2026


Date: 2026-11-02 12:16:36

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Share buyback program
Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares
carried out from October 26 to October 28, 2026


Paris, November 2, 2026,

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on April 29, 2026, to operate on its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Lectra SA (LEI: 9695000KWQEBUDT6IO19) announces below the transactions in its own shares (LSS - FR0000065484) carried out from October 26 to October 28, 2026:

Issuer
Name		 Transaction
Date		 Financial Instrument Identifier Code Total Daily Volume (number of shares) Daily Volume Weighted Average Acquisition Price (€) Market
(MIC Code)
LECTRA 10/26/2026 FR0000065484 4,488 22.5986 XPAR
LECTRA 10/26/2026 FR0000065484 2,414 22.6595 CEUX
LECTRA 10/26/2026 FR0000065484 256 22.6582 TQEX
LECTRA 10/26/2026 FR0000065484 685 22.5937 AQEU
LECTRA 10/27/2026 FR0000065484 4,730 22.9915 XPAR
LECTRA 10/27/2026 FR0000065484 2,438 23.0555 CEUX
LECTRA 10/27/2026 FR0000065484 686 23.0616 AQEU
LECTRA 10/27/2026 FR0000065484 249 23.0147 TQEX
LECTRA 10/28/2026 FR0000065484 4,768 23.0313 XPAR
LECTRA 10/28/2026 FR0000065484 2,509 23.0531 CEUX
LECTRA 10/28/2026 FR0000065484 756 23.0593 AQEU
LECTRA 10/28/2026 FR0000065484 266 23.0555 TQEX
TOTAL 24,245 22.8966


About Lectra
Lectra sparks customer transformation.
The Group offers solutions that combine software, cutting equipment, data, and services, leveraging advanced technologies, particularly agentic artificial intelligence. By blending deep sector expertise with industrial intelligence, Lectra helps players in the fashion, automotive, and furniture industries rethink their operations.
In fashion, Lectra supports product development, manufacturing, and marketing, while strengthening collaboration and product traceability. In automotive and furniture, the Group brings its know-how to optimize production processes.
Founded in 1973, the Group is present in more than one hundred countries. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same commitment to sustainability, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers.
Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues. The Company is listed on Euronext, and is included in the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders et ENT PEA-PME 150 indices.
For more information, visit lectra.com.

Lectra – Registered address: 16–18, rue Chalgrin. 75016 Paris. France
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – lectra.com
A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €38,063,263. RCS Paris 300 702 305

Attachment

  • LECTRA: Share buyback program - Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from October 26 to October 28, 2026

MENAFN02112026004107003653ID1111904017


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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