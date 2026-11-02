Information Relating To The Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Making Up The Share Capital As Of October 31St 2026
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
in the share capital
|
Number of theoretical voting rights
|
October 31st 2026
|
2 169 297
|
3 027 871
|
Number of shares without voting rights
|
Number of actual voting rights
|71 313
|
2 956 558
Reporting company
ROBERTET SA
37 Avenue Sidi-Brahim
06130 Grasse
04 93 40 33 66
Attachment
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CAPITAL SOCIAL ET DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 10 26 EN
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