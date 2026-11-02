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Information Relating To The Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Making Up The Share Capital As Of October 31St 2026


Date: 2026-11-02 12:16:36

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
Article 222-12-5 of the AMF General Regulation

Listing venue: Euronext Paris
Compartment: A
ISIN code: FR0000039091


Date
Total number of shares
in the share capital
Number of theoretical voting rights

October 31st 2026
2 169 297
3 027 871



Number of shares without voting rights
Number of actual voting rights
71 313
2 956 558

Reporting company

ROBERTET SA
37 Avenue Sidi-Brahim
06130 Grasse

04 93 40 33 66

Attachment

  • CAPITAL SOCIAL ET DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 10 26 EN

MENAFN02112026004107003653ID1111904016


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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