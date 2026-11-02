YORK1 Positions For Growth As A Focused Environmental Services Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company concentrates on its network of licensed receiving facilities, waste collection, excess soil management, specialized remediation and utilities divisions and continues to operate under its existing ownership

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YORK1, an Ontario Environmental Services company with roots dating back more than 60 years, is executing on its long-term strategy to build a leading Environmental Services platform, concentrating its people, capital and facilities on the business where it sees the greatest opportunity for growth. As a key step in that strategy, the company has completed the sale of select non-core assets from its infrastructure and equipment divisions.

Environmental Services has long been a cornerstone of YORK1's business. With an established presence across Ontario and a strategic network of licensed receiving facilities that is difficult to replicate, the company is well positioned to build on its existing strengths and further expand its service offerings.

YORK1's strategy centres on three core areas: its network of licensed receiving facilities, its waste collection operations and its excess soil management services, all complemented by specialized remediation and utilities divisions. By building on the expertise of its people, its operational strengths and its established customer relationships, YORK1 is focused on delivering reliable and environmentally responsible solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers and communities.

Executing on the Strategy

YORK1 has completed the sale of select assets from its Excavating, Demolition, and Civil and Site Services divisions, together with related assets from its Equipment division. This follows a similar sale of select assets from its Shoring and Foundations division in 2025. With these transactions, YORK1 no longer provides excavating, demolition or civil and site services, and its full focus is now on Environmental Services.

These were sales of select assets only. YORK1 did not sell any of its companies or shares, and YORK1 itself was not acquired. YORK1 continues to operate under its existing ownership and leadership, and its Environmental Services business, facilities and customer relationships are unaffected by these transactions. Customers of YORK1's Environmental Services business will continue to work with the same team and receive the same service they rely on today.

“These divestitures mark an important step in YORK1's evolution as we continue to sharpen our focus on Environmental Services,” said Brian Brunetti, President and CEO of YORK1.“We have built a strong Environmental Services business, supported by exceptional people, our licensed receiving facilities and trusted customer relationships, and we are investing in its continued growth. Our people remain central to our strategy as we build for the future and serve our customers and communities.”

Looking ahead, YORK1 remains committed to investing in its people, equipment and facilities to strengthen its operations, expand its capabilities and continue delivering the dependable service, operational expertise and environmental solutions its customers have come to expect.

Media Contact

Brian Brunetti

President & CEO, YORK1

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About YORK1

YORK1 is one of Ontario's leading Environmental Services companies, with roots dating back more than 60 years. At the centre of its business is a strategic network of several licensed receiving facilities, supported by waste collection operations and excess soil management services. These are complemented by YORK1's specialized remediation and utilities divisions. Together, they give customers an integrated solution, from collection through to processing, beneficial reuse and responsible disposal.

With a strong commitment to safety, regulatory compliance, reliable service and environmental responsibility, YORK1 works with public- and private-sector customers to manage materials responsibly, restore impacted sites and move businesses forward. For more information, visit

About YORK1's Ownership

YORK1 is backed by long-term ownership partners Willowdale Asset Management and Fengate Asset Management, whose continued support underpins the company's strategy and its investment in the growth of its Environmental Services platform.

Willowdale Asset Management is a Toronto-based diversified real estate asset manager with close to $5 billion in assets under management. Established in 1993 as the corporate division of Empire Communities, Willowdale is the parent company of businesses spanning homebuilding, land development, rental, development financing and brokerage. For more information, visit

Fengate Asset Management is a leading North American alternative investment manager focused on infrastructure, private equity and real estate, with more than $27 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit