Introducing Jackery Explorer 100D: The Long-Term Mobile Productivity Partner Redefining Portable Power Stations On The Ground, Over The Road And In The Air

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jackery's most compact offering supports modern on-the-go lifestyles via easy-carry shoulder strap and handle design, a flight-friendly high capacity, and a significantly lower weight and smaller footprint than its predecessor, for unrivaled power station portability

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery, the World's No.1 Solar Generator Brand as recognized by Frost & Sullivan, and a pioneer in outdoor battery power and essential home backup, today announced Jackery Explorer 100D, an ultra-versatile portable power station that meets the growing energy needs of active professionals and power users on the go. With a 96Wh (30,000mAh) capacity suitable for domestic and international flights, a lightweight and compact build, up to 158W output and long-term LiFePO4 durability far exceeding common portable chargers, it's ideal for everyday carry during work, travel and outdoor adventures.









Jackery's most compact new energy solution arrives at a pivotal moment as modern workers are more mobile than ever, but professional standards demand near-constant availability. A credit-card-sized battery isn't enough, but home-scale portable power stations aren't designed for peak mobility. Jackery Explorer 100D fills that gap between pocket-size batteries and refrigerator-ready backup, starting from the first day of use and continuing for up to 8 years. With smart, connected devices playing more integrated roles than ever in communications, team leadership, time management and collaboration, real productivity requires extended portable power that meets performance needs the first time and lasts a long time. Beginning with an exclusive in-store partnership with Costco, one of America's most trusted brick-and-mortar institutions, the Explorer 100D also opens a new chapter in Jackery's real-world, hands-on experience: Busy professionals can see, feel and experience the power they need today, with immediate purchase availability and without the hassle of long-distance shipping.

Palm-sized portability that meets changing everyday needs

Constructed to liberate users from bulky, restrictive equipment while on the move, Jackery Explorer 100D's housing boasts rugged materials engineered into a compact body. Measuring only 4.7 by 3.3 by 3.4 inches (11.9 by 8.3 by 8.7 cm), its convenient form factor and 1.9 lb. (855 g) weight make it easy to carry in one hand or a backpack, purse or carry-on bag. Complementing its easy deployment due to size and shape, flexible carrying options including an integrated soft-touch handle and optional shoulder strap enable reliable use while actively moving through crowded workspaces and other difficult environments, without worry of drops or cable disconnects.

"Even as Jackery makes waves in essential home backup, electric RV self-reliance and groundbreaking grid supplementation, it's important to remember our roots: Power support is often most effective when it's highly portable and backed by comprehensive compatibility and a long lifespan," said Steven Wang, CEO of Jackery Americas. "Developed for peak productivity, the Explorer 100D represents years of honed design and feature implementation, while maintaining focus on the top-quality engineering and unmatched consistency that make Jackery portable power stations must-haves for work and travel. Thanks to that collection of refined expertise, it's among the longest-lasting ultra-portable batteries ever."

A long life of high performance, no compromises on safety









Engineered for up to 8 years of regular use based on daily, full charge-discharge cycles and a 3,000-cycle lifespan, the 96Wh (30,000mAh) Jackery Explorer 100D vastly outperforms typical 300- to 500-cycle power banks and their standard lithium-ion cells, which offer only about 1 to 1.5 years of use. Thanks to long-lasting LiFePO4 cells, that translates to a lifespan over 6 times longer than similarly sized power banks and 50% longer than competing portable power stations including the preceding Explorer 100 Plus. Its advanced battery chemistry and multi-layered system of electrical and thermal safeguards further ensure rock-solid stability and safety. It's the same safety-first approach that led Frost & Sullivan to name Jackery the most trusted safety-first brand for solar generator and plug-and-play solar storage solutions. Until now, this kind of long-term performance was unheard of in such a compact, refined, user-friendly package.

Engineered for mobile productivity, tailored for modern device ecosystems

To support demanding digital workflows, Jackery Explorer 100D delivers up to a massive 158W. Through two USB-C ports each capable of 140W output, plus an additional 18W output for lower-draw devices, it can power nearly the entire range of today's portable digital electronics.

Support for a slate of advanced protocols including AVS, PD 3.1 and PPS make it ideal for the wide variety of modern advanced devices. Whether driving a high-powered laptop or ultra-efficient smartphone, the Explorer 100D converts energy efficiently and delivers the exact charging specifications required. In about 20 minutes or less, it delivers 50% charge to popular mobile devices including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro, and to a DJI Pocket 3 in as little as 10 minutes. Its high capacity provides three full charges or more to leading flagship smartphones, or over 100% charge to a high-powered 14” MacBook Pro. This seamless compatibility with high-performance notebooks and iOS devices enables powerful productivity on the go.

Unrestricted recharging to accommodate modern mobile lifestyles

True digital mobility demands versatility in how and where battery power is replenished. Jackery Explorer 100D's multi-source charging support adapts to fluid schedules, off-grid movement and limited outlets in bustling coffee shops, overcrowded airports and remote wilderness areas.









The combination of sub-2-hour charging and support for 100W direct solar input distinctly separates the Explorer 100D from grid-dependent power banks, significantly extending off-grid working capabilities. Via 100W USB PD charging, it reaches an 80% charge in as little as 1.5 hours, but that's only the beginning: Support for up to 100W of direct solar input charges it just as quickly in clear skies and direct sunlight. Jackery Explorer 100D's versatility extends to active time on the road, with 12V passenger vehicle charging delivering an 80% charge in slightly more than 3 hours and less than 2 hours in RVs, commercial vehicles, boats and other vehicles with 24V DC configurations. The Explorer 100D's extensive selection of charging options couples with refined power delivery capabilites to promise always-ready power, wherever life takes it.

Product Availability

During the Costco-exclusive launch, Jackery is making the Explorer 100D available for immediate purchase by members, ensuring absolute confidence in its rugged, high-quality construction. This unique opportunity begins a new era of hands-on portable power station buying, eliminating the complications, waiting time and uncertainty often associated with long-distance shipping. With the Explorer 100D's expansion of the in-person Jackery experience, shoppers can look forward to an increasing selection of ready-to-use power stations on store shelves at Costco and other trusted retailers, alongside the same performance and build quality that have made Jackery an industry leader for over a decade.





Costco: Available at select warehouse locations starting Nov. 7, 2026, as an exclusive two-unit bundle for $179.99. Visit the Jackery website for detailed location, availability and technical information. Walmart: Available starting Nov. 15, 2026, as a standalone unit for $99.

About Jackery

Since 2012, Jackery has helped make clean energy more accessible, reliable, and personal. Recognized as the World's No. 1 Solar Generator Brand*, Jackery has redefined the way millions of people experience electricity, transforming power from a utility they depend on into a resource they can own and control. From powering outdoor adventures to providing dependable home backup during outages, Jackery gives people greater freedom, security, and peace of mind. With more than 150,000 five-star reviews and recognition as the Most Trusted Safety-First Solar Generator Brand**, Jackery continues to earn the trust of users worldwide through thoughtful innovation, dependable performance, and a commitment to safety. At its core, Jackery believes reliable power should always be within reach, helping people stay connected, comfortable, and prepared wherever life takes them.

*Based on cumulative sales volume and cumulative revenue as of the end of 2025, Jackery ranked No. 1 globally among solar generator brands. Data source: Frost & Sullivan, White Paper on Global Solar Generator and Plug-in Solar Storage Industry (2026).

**As recognized by Frost & Sullivan. Specific recognition criteria and report details to be confirmed.

Media Contact:



Mia Meng - Eleven International (mia@11.international) Amy Yang - Eleven International (amy@11.international)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





