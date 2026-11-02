Game Show Battle Rooms Portland Set To Open At Nyberg Rivers In Tualatin December 9, 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Game Show Battle Rooms - America's Best Game Show Room Experience

Whether you're planning a team building event, birthday party, corporate outing, or simply searching for one of the most fun things to do in Portland, Game Show Battle Rooms Portland at Nyberg Rivers is unlike anything else in the marketplace

Game Show Battle Rooms is America's best-reviewed game show room experience, leading the industry in both review volume and quality, with over 200,000 five-star reviews, and an average 5.0 Google rating at every location

Game Show Battle Rooms Portland at Nyberg Rivers is an interactive live game show room experience that provides an unforgettable team building event

Game Show Battle Rooms Portland is located at Nyberg Rivers in Tualatin, the shopping, dining and entertainment destination just south of Portland

America's original and best-reviewed game show room experience celebrates its 26th location, opening at Nyberg Rivers in Tualatin on December 9, 2026.

- Microsoft, 2026 Team Building Event

TUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Game Show Battle Rooms Portland is set to open its doors at Nyberg Rivers in Tualatin on December 9, 2026, as our 26th location nationwide!

Game Show Battle Rooms is set to be the first game show room experience in the state of Oregon, opening its doors on December 9 at Nyberg Rivers in Tualatin. This will be Game Show Battle Rooms' largest location with over 10,000 square feet, making it the largest game show room in the country.

WHAT IS GAME SHOW BATTLE ROOMS?

Guided by our charismatic live hosts in our custom-built game show rooms, Game Show Battle Rooms Portland at Nyberg Rivers offers immersive game show battles between friends, family, and coworkers.

Across multiple rounds, two teams face off in various game show games, earning Battle Points while competing to hoist our signature trophy for a moment of glory. Each private game show room experience lasts 60-75 minutes.

Our Portland venue features three large game show arenas and two unique game show room experiences, Classic Showdowns and Primetime Showdowns. Each experience has its own set of interactive games, including Survey Battles, Spin and Solve, What's That Cost, Matchup Wars, and Time Rush Games.

Click This Link To Reserve Your Game Show & Get Your Tickets!

"We are thrilled to be opening Game Show Battle Rooms at Nyberg Rivers in Tualatin. Our fun and unique concept is a perfect synergy with the restaurants and shopping of Nyberg Rivers, and helps create another great entertainment option for friends, families, and corporate groups across the Portland area."

- David Sauer, CEO + Co-Founder

THE GAME SHOW BATTLE ROOMS DIFFERENCE

With the largest game show rooms and highest production values in the industry, Game Show Battle Rooms Portland at Nyberg Rivers also accommodates the largest group sizes for group activities in the marketplace.

Delivering unrivaled gameplay, we are the world's best-reviewed game show room experience, leading the industry in both review volume and review quality, with over 200,000 five-star reviews, and an average 5.0 Google rating at every location.

IN-HOUSE FOOD, CUSTOM CATERING, AND A FULL BAR

To further elevate our experience, Game Show Battle Rooms Portland at Nyberg Rivers offers food prepared in house, along with custom catering menus for all events. Our full bar serves mixed drinks and cocktails, plus local and national beer and wine, along with non-alcoholic options.

We are the only game show room experience in the Portland area to offer in-house food, custom catering, and a full bar.

THE BEST TEAM BUILDING EVENT IN AMERICA

Game Show Battle Rooms Portland at Nyberg Rivers is the ultimate team building experience, offering your company an immersive live game show event that is both private and interactive. We provide a fun and engaging method to build teamwork, boost morale, and create lasting memories.

Visit Our Team Building Page to Learn More & Reserve Your Date!

Our events are perfect for corporate gatherings, conventions, holiday parties, team outings, work events, office parties, and more. Our events are designed to be completely inclusive, and we cater to groups of all sizes, both large and small. We also offer virtual events for those who prefer a remote experience with our Virtual Game Show Experience.

THE ORIGINAL GAME SHOW ROOM EXPERIENCE

Game Show Battle Rooms is not only the world's best-reviewed game show room experience, but we were also the first.

Founded in 2017 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Game Show Battle Rooms quite literally created the immersive game show room experience industry, introducing a groundbreaking concept that has since been widely emulated across the country.

But while others may imitate our format - our industry-leading production quality, innovative gameplay, and unforgettable guest experience remain unmatched and in a class of their own.

WHY GAME SHOW BATTLE ROOMS?

Game Show Battle Rooms Portland at Nyberg Rivers is not only one of the newest fun things to do in Portland and the Greater Portland area, it's also the perfect celebration destination for countless occasions and events, including:

Team Building Events. Birthday Parties. Holiday Parties. Bachelorette Parties. Bachelor Parties. Conventions. School Field Trips. Family Reunions. Office Parties. Corporate Events. Group Date Nights. Networking Events. Happy Hours. Sports Team Meetups. or any other celebration!

GAMEPLAY OPTIONS, PRICING, AND GROUP SIZES

Game Show Battle Rooms Portland at Nyberg Rivers features three custom-built game show rooms and offers two unique experiences: Primetime Showdowns and Classic Showdowns. Ticket prices range from $37.95 to $39.95 per person, plus tax, depending on the day of the week and seasonal demand.

Our game show venue can host groups that range in size from 8 to 108 guests. If your group is larger than 108 guests, we can still accommodate your party or event with Mobile Game Show Battle Rooms, our mobile game show service.

MOBILE GAME SHOW BATTLE ROOMS

Game Show Battle Rooms Portland at Nyberg Rivers offers a mobile game show experience that brings our signature competition to the venue of your choice, allowing us to accommodate large groups ranging from 80 to more than 1,000 guests.

Visit Our Mobile Game Show Page to Learn More & Reserve Your Date!

From corporate events and conventions to large fundraisers and hotel ballrooms, our mobile game show services can be customized to fit a wide variety of event types and venues.

YOUR GAME SHOW AWAITS - THE TIME TO BATTLE IS NOW

Whether you're planning a team building event, birthday party, corporate outing, bachelorette party, or simply searching for one of the most fun things to do in Portland, Game Show Battle Rooms Portland at Nyberg Rivers delivers an experience unlike anything else in the marketplace.

With custom-built game show rooms, charismatic live hosts, innovative gameplay, and mobile game show options for groups of all sizes, now is the perfect time to discover why Game Show Battle Rooms is America's best-reviewed game show room experience.

Reservations are now open. Book your experience today and prepare to battle for glory!

Mike Rylander

Game Show Battle Rooms

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Game Show Battle Rooms Portland at Nyberg Rivers | America's Original and Best Game Show Room Experience

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Game Show Battle Rooms Portland Set To Open at Nyberg Rivers in Tualatin | December 9, 2026 News Provided By Game Show Battle Rooms November 02, 2026, 16:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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