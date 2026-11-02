San Francisco Realtor Nona Ehyaei Combines National Recognition With Personalized Client Results

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The 2026 RealTrends Verified honoree highlights examples of helping buyers succeed in a competitive offer situation and relocate to San Francisco.

- Nona Ehyaei, PhD, San Francisco Realtor with CompassSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nona Ehyaei, PhD, a San Francisco real estate agent with Compass recognized among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings, is highlighting client success stories that illustrate her approach to buying and selling homes in San Francisco.The 2026 recognition reflects Ehyaei's sales performance during 2025. She serves buyers, sellers and relocating professionals across San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area, combining market analysis with personalized guidance.Two examples from her broader transaction history, a competitive purchase in Ingleside Terraces and a relocation to Westwood Park, demonstrate how she tailors her guidance to each client's circumstances.Helping Buyers Win in Ingleside TerracesAt 376 Moncada Way in Ingleside Terraces, Ehyaei helped her clients prevail against competing buyers and secure their home. The purchase closed in May 2026 for $2,625,000.The transaction illustrates the importance of informed guidance when buyers face competition for a property they want. For Ehyaei's clients, the result was a successful purchase in their chosen neighborhood despite interest from other buyers.Finding the Right Fit for a San Francisco RelocationAt 10 Westwood Drive in Westwood Park, Ehyaei helped a buyer relocating to San Francisco find a home that fulfilled every item on his wish list. The purchase closed in September 2026 for $2,875,000.The four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence brought the buyer's priorities together in one property. The outcome reflects the value of understanding a relocating client's needs and helping translate those priorities into a focused home search in an unfamiliar city.“Success looks different for every client,” said Ehyaei.“For one buyer, it means securing the right home in a competitive situation. For another, it means moving to a new city and finding a property that checks every box. My job is to understand what matters to each person and guide the process around those priorities.”An Analytical Approach to San Francisco Real EstateA scientist by training, Ehyaei combines market analysis and property research with personalized service. Her work includes buyer representation, listing preparation and marketing, and relocation assistance throughout San Francisco and the wider Bay Area.For buyers, she emphasizes evaluating comparable sales, understanding property-specific trade-offs and developing a strategy aligned with their goals. For sellers, her approach focuses on preparation, pricing and presentation tailored to the home and its local market.Ehyaei also publishes neighborhood guides, home tours and educational resources to help clients explore San Francisco and make informed real estate decisions. Her clientele includes local residents and relocating professionals working in technology, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and other industries.For more information, visit . Her verified sales performance is available on her RealTrends profile.About Nona Ehyaei, PhDNona Ehyaei is a real estate agent with Compass serving San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area. A former scientist with a doctorate in biophysical chemistry, she combines an analytical background with personalized service for homebuyers, sellers and relocating professionals. She is recognized in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide. California DRE #02231036.

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San Francisco Realtor Nona Ehyaei Combines National Recognition With Personalized Client Results News Provided By Nona Ehyaei Real Estate November 02, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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