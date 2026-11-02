Femometer Introduces Somind, Connecting Ring Air S To An AI Health Ecosystem

Femometer Ring Air S & SoMind

SoMind turns wearable data into personalized daily guidance. Femometer built Ring Air S, a slimmer, lighter smart ring, as its hardware companion.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Femometer, a women's health brand under Lollitech, which has spent over a decade building women's health products with more than 37 million software registrations across 200-plus countries, recently introduced SoMind, its AI-native health app, alongside Ring Air S, a new smart ring built as its primary hardware companion. Ring Air S is now live on Kickstarter.Wearable devices have become very good at collecting signals across sleep, heart rate, HRV, temperature and activity. But the numbers alone do not always explain what those changes mean for an individual. SoMind interprets supported data against each user's own patterns over time, turning health readings into accessible explanations and practical guidance.At its core is a personal baseline, an evolving reference built from each user's available data. Cycle context is incorporated alongside sleep, recovery and stress data rather than treated as a separate, standalone metric. The AI Life Coach explains changes in natural language and lets users ask questions about their own data, making it easier to explore trends in sleep, activity and recovery without interpreting every chart independently."Wearables have become very good at collecting data, but most people still don't know what to do with that information," said Adam, CEO of Femometer. "In many wearable experiences, women's health is treated separately from the rest of the data being tracked. We built Femometer, and now SoMind, to make women's health context part of the experience from the beginning. Ring Air S was designed around that same idea: a ring comfortable enough to wear all day, paired with an app that helps make sense of what it collects."Ring Air S is a slimmer, lighter version of Ring Air, shaped by more than a decade of Femometer's insight into what users want from their everyday experience with a smart ring. It is 6.08 mm wide and 2.3 mm thick, with weight ranging from 2.6 g to 3.2 g depending on ring size, and carries a jewelry-inspired design intended for comfortable day-and-night wear.Ring Air S sits within Femometer's broader smart ring lineup. The Gen line, including Gen 1 and Gen 2, is designed as a dedicated women's health ring, while the Air line, including Air and Air S, is built around slim, low-profile designs intended for continuous everyday wear.Unlike wearable ecosystems that place some health features behind subscription plans, Femometer includes core health tracking with Ring Air S at no additional subscription cost. Neither the Femometer App nor SoMind's core health tracking carries a subscription fee.Core features include sleep, heart rate, HRV, temperature and activity tracking, along with the personal baseline and pattern insights. These features are included with the ring.The AI Life Coach is an optional membership upgrade within SoMind that allows users to have natural-language conversations about their own data. Buyers of the Ring Air lineup, including Ring Air S, receive the first month of membership free.SoMind also connects with third-party health data through Apple Health on iOS and Health Connect on Android. With users' permission, supported data from connected platforms and apps can further contribute to SoMind's personalized insights."Health tracking should feel effortless, not overwhelming," Adam added. "Our vision is to give everyone a personal AI health coach that helps them better understand their body and make healthier everyday choices with confidence."SoMind is available on iOS and Android. Learn more at somind.About SoMindSoMind is an AI-native health app developed by Femometer. It turns compatible health data into clear insights and practical, personalized suggestions for everyday well-being.SoMind is intended for general wellness and informational use only. It is not designed to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease and does not replace professional medical advice.About FemometerFemometer is a women's health brand focused on international markets, developed by Lollitech. Lollitech has spent more than a decade building women's health apps and devices, with over 37 million software registrations across 200-plus countries and regions.Through its apps, connected health tools and smart wearables, Femometer helps users understand their bodies and manage their everyday well-being.

Yulia

Femometer

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Femometer Introduces SoMind, Connecting Ring Air S to an AI Health Ecosystem News Provided By Femometer inc. November 02, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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