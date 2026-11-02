The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market In Respiratory Diseases Is Set To Experience Steady Growth At A 5% CAGR

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Respiratory

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The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Respiratory Diseases Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of respiratory diseases is becoming increasingly significant, as it offers innovative solutions for diagnosis and treatment. This technology is transforming pulmonary healthcare by enhancing accuracy, efficiency, and personalized care. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and promising developments in the AI in respiratory diseases market.

Current Market Size and Growth Outlook for AI in Respiratory Diseases

The market for artificial intelligence in respiratory diseases has shown steady progress over recent years. It is projected to grow from $7.98 billion in 2025 to $8.38 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. This past growth is driven primarily by the increasing prevalence of respiratory illnesses, broader use of CT and MRI imaging technologies, the ongoing digitalization of healthcare records, early adoption of AI-assisted diagnostic tools, and expanded diagnostic capabilities in hospitals. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $10.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0%. Key factors fueling this future expansion include rising demand for personalized respiratory care, greater integration of AI with clinical decision support systems, growth in remote monitoring for chronic respiratory patients, heightened emphasis on preventive pulmonology, and advancements in AI-driven medical imaging.

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How AI is Revolutionizing Respiratory Disease Management

Artificial intelligence in respiratory diseases encompasses machine learning and AI technologies that assist healthcare professionals in diagnosing, managing, and treating various pulmonary conditions. Its applications are diverse, including image analysis to detect abnormalities, predictive modeling to forecast disease progression, and comprehensive disease management strategies that improve patient outcomes.

Environmental Pollution's Role in Accelerating Market Growth

One of the major factors propelling growth in the AI respiratory diseases market is the increasing burden of environmental pollution. Pollution refers to the introduction of harmful substances or energy into the environment at levels that exceed the ecosystem's capacity to neutralize them safely. AI tools can mitigate the adverse effects of pollution on respiratory health by enabling real-time monitoring, delivering personalized risk evaluations, supporting informed clinical decisions, and providing innovative solutions for both individuals and communities. For example, in November 2024, the Global Carbon Budget report from Japan highlighted that fossil carbon dioxide emissions rose to 37.4 billion tonnes, marking a 0.8% increase from the previous year. Such environmental challenges are driving the adoption of AI technologies in respiratory healthcare.

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Key Factors Spurring Market Expansion in AI for Respiratory Diseases

In addition to environmental concerns, several other elements contribute to the growth of this market. The increasing incidence of respiratory diseases worldwide creates a demand for more efficient diagnostic and treatment methods. The rapid digital transformation in healthcare is also a crucial enabler, allowing AI to integrate seamlessly with electronic medical records and imaging systems. Furthermore, hospitals are expanding their diagnostic capabilities, and early acceptance of AI-assisted tools is accelerating the market's development.

Regional Growth Dynamics in the AI in Respiratory Diseases Market

In terms of regional performance, North America held the largest share of the AI in respiratory diseases market in 2025, reflecting its advanced healthcare infrastructure and early technology adoption. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This surge is attributed to increasing healthcare investments, rising respiratory disease prevalence, improvements in medical infrastructure, and growing awareness around AI-based healthcare tools. The market report covers a wide geographic scope, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global trends.

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. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Respiratory Diseases is Set to Experience Steady Growth at a 5% CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 02, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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