Website Closers Successfully Brokers Acquisition Of 17-Year-Old Ecommerce Snack Brand In Another Landmark Deal

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

A huge congratulations to Website Closers and all the parties involved in this wonderful transition!

- representative of Jerky N Spice LLC companyTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jerky N Spice, a well-known eCommerce brand tagged for its premium and bold-flavored snack offerings, has been successfully acquired by B&B Health Essentials LLC in a strategic transaction brokered by Paul Vartanian.Website Closers, the world's largest Tech & Internet business brokerage, served as the brokerage that helped close this landmark deal.Founded over 17 years ago, Jerky N Spice has grown from a small, family-owned operation into a recognized online destination for high-quality protein snacks and gourmet treats. The company offers a diverse product catalog that includes jerky, meat sticks, biltong, sausages, hot sauces, specialty snacks, and vegan alternatives, catering to a broad and evolving consumer base.The brand operates as a curated e-commerce store, combining its own proprietary products with well-known third-party brands, giving customers access to a wide range of traditional and exotic flavors in one centralized platform.A Diversified and Resilient Business ModelJerky N Spice's success is driven by its diversified product mix, exclusive vendor relationships, and strong operational efficiency. The company benefits from all-USA sourcing, minimizing exposure to tariffs and supply chain disruptions, while maintaining consistent product quality.Additionally, the business is supported by a top-tier Amazon presence, including a perfect 1000+ rated seller account, along with a highly rated direct-to-consumer storefront. This multi-channel approach has allowed the company to build strong brand equity and customer loyalty over nearly two decades.“Jerky N Spice represents a highly attractive eCommerce asset with a proven track record and strong brand credibility,” said Paul Vartanian, broker at Website Closers.“Its diversified revenue streams, operational efficiency, and premium positioning in a niche market made it a compelling opportunity for buyers.”Furthermore, the acquisition positions B&B Health Essentials LLC to expand its footprint in the premium snack and health-focused consumer goods sector.“Jerky N Spice has built an impressive reputation for quality and variety in a competitive market,” said a representative from B&B Health Essentials LLC.“We see a huge opportunity to scale the brand further, expand product offerings, and leverage its strong marketplace presence to reach new customers.”A Successful Transition and Exit for the SellerFor Jerky N Spice LLC, the transaction marks the successful transition of a well-established brand to new ownership.“We've spent years building Jerky N Spice into a trusted destination for premium snacks,” said a representative of the company.“Website Closers and Paul Vartanian guided us through a smooth and professional process, ensuring the business is positioned for continued success under new leadership.”With this acquisition, Jerky N Spice enters its next phase of growth backed by new ownership and expanded strategic resources. Its strong brand reputation, diversified product catalog, and established market presence position the company to scale further within the growing premium snack and eCommerce sector.A huge congratulations to Website Closers and all the parties involved in this wonderful transition!Best Florida Business Broker ContactPaul Vartanianbroker/paul-vartanian401-529-8899...ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz

Website Closers

+1 800-251-1559

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Website Closers Successfully Brokers Acquisition of 17-Year-old eCommerce Snack Brand In Another Landmark Deal News Provided By Website Closers November 02, 2026, 17:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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