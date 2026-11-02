Alexander Hughes Shares U.S. Leadership Hiring Guidance For European Companies

Alexander Hughes' Myriam Le Cannellier and Fanny Vandenberghe share insights on executive hiring for European companies expanding in the U.S.

Myriam Le Cannellier and Fanny Vandenberghe explore how European companies can align executive hiring with U.S. expansion goals.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alexander Hughes is sharing executive hiring guidance for European companies entering or expanding in the United States through its published insight,“The Transatlantic Executive: What European Companies Need to Know Before Scaling Leadership in the U.S.”

Featuring perspectives from Myriam Le Cannellier and Fanny Vandenberghe, the article examines how executives can connect European headquarters' priorities with U.S. business expectations.

The guidance encourages companies to address leadership early in expansion planning, establish clear decision-making authority, and evaluate candidates' ability to adapt across cultures. It also addresses local compensation expectations, communication, and support after a placement.

For business leaders planning U.S. growth, the article offers practical considerations for defining the role and assessing the executive who will lead it.

Read the full article on the Alexander Hughes website.

To discuss cross-border executive hiring, contact Myriam Le Cannellier in the U.S. or Fanny Vandenberghe in Europe.

About Alexander Hughes

Alexander Hughes provides executive search services through an international network. Its cross-border approach combines local market knowledge with collaboration between teams in the hiring market and the client's home market.

Myriam Le Cannellier

Alexander Hughes

+1 312-235-2653

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Alexander Hughes Shares U.S. Leadership Hiring Guidance for European Companies News Provided By Alexander Hughes November 02, 2026, 17:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.