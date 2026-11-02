Arizona Moms Are Getting Out the Vote for Congressional Candidate Jo Mendoza and to Make Care Affordable

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Through handwritten mom-to-mom postcards, voting parties, texts, calls, and more, Arizona's moms are mobilizing to get out the“mom vote” for congressional candidate Jo Mendoza, ahead of Tuesday's election. MomsRising Together, with 3.7 million total members nationwide and thousands in Arizona, has launched a massive, multi-faceted get-out-the-vote campaign in the state.MomsRising Together members across the country have sent one million handwritten postcards, with more than 12,000 to moms in Arizona's 6th Congressional District. The postcards remind moms who don't always vote that an election is coming, and their vote can help lower the soaring cost of child care, health care and other essentials. The postcards read:“Our grandmothers voted. We won Medicare and Social Security. Our vote can make health care and child care affordable for all!”Since early August, Tucson-area moms have held in-person voting parties and events at local restaurants, cafeterias, and community spaces to encourage their friends and neighbors to vote. At one MomsRising Together event in Tucson, 35 guests gathered over lunch to share personal stories about the challenges they are facing due to our nation's failure to invest in child care, health care, and public education. One teacher described spending most of her income paying off her student loans and buying supplies for her classroom; she urged everyone to vote for candidates and ballot measures that will create positive change.At these early voting parties, moms texted reminders to vote to other moms, and MomsRising Together recorded videos in English and Spanish of local moms talking about who they are voting for and why. These ads were then promoted to more than 12,000 moms in the Tucson area. In one ad, a MomsRising Together member tells voters:“I'm a mom in Tucson, raising two kids with medical needs. Republicans in Congress cut $1 trillion dollars from health care and now costs are skyrocketing. Join me in voting for Democrats like Jo Mendoza."The campaign has also expanded its digital reach through influencers. Three Arizona mom influencers partnered with MomsRising Together to create paid digital content, using their platforms and personal voices to encourage their followers and communities to make a voting plan and cast their ballots early.“Moms in Arizona and throughout the country are struggling with raging care and affordability crises, and they know Republican policies are worsening the challenges their families are facing. So many families are working hard but still can't afford health care, child care, gas, groceries, and other necessities,” said MomsRising Together Executive Director and CEO Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner.“That's why we're seeing unprecedented engagement as moms mobilize to make their voices heard in this election. We're inspired to see so many of our members rally their communities to vote for Jo Mendoza and other care champions this year.”As costs soar, nearly half of Arizona households are struggling to afford basic necessities. In Arizona:The average annual price of child care for two young children is $21,300.The average monthly price of health insurance is $538 – up 30 percent since 2025.The average electricity bill is now $219.Estimated average monthly grocery prices are now $1,050.More information on MomsRising Together's Get-Out-the-Vote campaign is available at .

Magen Eissenstat

MomsRising Together

+1 202-609-9889

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Arizona Moms Are Getting Out the Vote for Congressional Candidate Jo Mendoza and to Make Care Affordable News Provided By PR Solutions DC November 02, 2026, 17:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: U.S. Politics



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