Taskpro LLC Named Lifestyle Management Company Of The Year In Grand Rapids

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Grand Rapids personal concierge earns Consumer Ratings Institute recognition after a perfect 5.0-star rating across overall reviews.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TaskPro LLC, a personal concierge and lifestyle management company serving Greater Grand Rapids and West Michigan, has been named Lifestyle Management Company of the Year by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on overall reviews and a perfect 5.0-star rating. It reflects how consistently TaskPro helps busy households reclaim time, energy and peace of mind.

Founded by Nathan Hickman, TaskPro takes on clients' to-do lists so they can focus on what matters most. The company provides lifestyle management and personal concierge services that range from decluttering and detailed home cleaning to home watch while clients travel, coordinating movers and household vendors, gift shopping, event planning, and managing projects from the everyday to the once-in-a-lifetime. Available around the clock, TaskPro works around clients' schedules and stands behind its work with a satisfaction guarantee.

"We take on your to-do list so you can enjoy what matters most," said Nathan Hickman, Founder of TaskPro LLC. "Being named Lifestyle Management Company of the Year by the Consumer Ratings Institute, based on our clients' own reviews, tells us that our focus on detail, reliability and giving people their time back is making a real difference."

Beyond residential clients, TaskPro also works with corporate and property management clients on vacancy and common-area cleaning and can coordinate events or meetings for offices. Hickman is also an author and speaker on his Take Time To-Be lifestyle movement.

About TaskPro LLC

TaskPro LLC is a Grand Rapids, Michigan personal concierge and lifestyle management company founded by Nathan Hickman. It serves Greater Grand Rapids and West Michigan with cleaning, decluttering, home watch, project coordination, errands, gift shopping and event support. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Nathan Hickman

TaskPro LLC

+1 (231) 519-5974

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TaskPro LLC Named Lifestyle Management Company of the Year in Grand Rapids News Provided By Awardy November 02, 2026, 17:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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