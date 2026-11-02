Assam To Set Up Skill India International Centre To Boost Overseas Jobs For NE Youth

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 2 (IANS) Assam will get a Skill India International Centre (SIIC) to provide industry-aligned training and internationally recognised certifications to youths aspiring for overseas employment, following an agreement between the Centre and the state government.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for establishing the centre was exchanged at the Northeast Tourism and Hospitality Skill Conclave 2026, organised by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in Guwahati on Monday.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education, Jayant Chaudhary, and Assam Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Biswajit Daimary attended the conclave.

The proposed centre aims to strengthen Assam's skill development ecosystem and create better opportunities for young people from the Northeast to access international employment markets.

Another key development was the declaration of a cluster under the PM-SETU initiative, involving the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the Assam government, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Numaligarh Refinery Limited and Oil India Limited.

The initiative is expected to strengthen industry participation in skill development and improve coordination between training institutions and employers.

Addressing the gathering, Daimary stressed the need to equip Assam's youth with industry-relevant skills to help them benefit from emerging employment opportunities across the world.

He highlighted the tourism and hospitality sector's potential in the Northeast and called for stronger collaboration among the government, industries and skill development institutions.

Chaudhary also emphasised the importance of strengthening the region's skill development infrastructure and creating structured pathways for international employment.

The conclave focused on expanding global employment opportunities for Northeast youth, particularly in tourism and hospitality, through international mobility initiatives.

A dedicated workshop brought together stakeholders to discuss industry requirements, international skill standards, training opportunities and potential pathways for overseas employment.

The initiative assumes significance as the Northeast seeks to leverage its tourism and hospitality potential while preparing its workforce for employment opportunities beyond India.

The programme began with a welcome address and introductory remarks by Manasi Sahay Thakur, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.