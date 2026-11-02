Tern Redefines Rental Payments In Dubai With Greater Flexibility, Rewards And Convenience

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai-based fintech expands its rental payments ecosystem through strategic collaborations, innovative technology and flexible payment solutions for tenants and landlords. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Tern, the Dubai-based PropTech platform transforming how residents pay rent, is redefining the rental experience by bringing greater flexibility, convenience and rewards to one of life's largest expenses. Designed around the evolving lifestyles of Dubai residents, the platform aims to move beyond traditional rental payment methods, giving tenants greater financial freedom while helping landlords manage their properties more efficiently.

With an estimated US$20 billion in rental payments still largely reliant on traditional cheques, Tern is addressing a significant opportunity to modernise the UAE's rental market. Through its digital platform, tenants can pay rent by credit card, earn both credit card rewards and Tern loyalty points, and redeem rewards across more than 200 merchants. Instant onboarding through UAE Pass further simplifies the experience, while flexible instalment options allow eligible tenants to spread rental payments over time, with fees applicable to certain payment options.

Building on this offering, Tern is strengthening its ecosystem through collaborations with leading names in the property and financial technology sectors. The platform has integrated with Bayut as its rental rewards partner, while its integration with Tabby enables eligible tenants to split rental payments into four instalments. Together, these developments reflect Tern's ambition to make rental payments more accessible and adaptable to residents' everyday financial needs.

Beyond tenants, Tern provides landlords and property managers with a free digital platform designed to simplify rental collections and portfolio management. Through automated payment tracking, reconciliation and real-time portfolio visibility, landlords can reduce administrative demands while receiving rental payments in full, without deductions. Built on AI-native infrastructure, Tern is designed to scale efficiently while creating new opportunities for landlords to strengthen tenant engagement and retention.

“Rent has traditionally been one of the largest and least flexible expenses for residents. At Tern, our vision is to change that by making rental payments more convenient, flexible and rewarding. Dubai is a city built around innovation and opportunity, and we want the rental experience to reflect that same spirit, giving people greater freedom to live life on their own terms.”

Tern has rapidly established itself as the UAE's leading rental rewards and payment platform, with over AED 300 million in annualized rent payments flowing through its platform. With a growing ecosystem that connects tenants, landlords, banks, and merchants, Tern is modernizing how rent is paid across the region.

As it expands its partnerships and capabilities, Tern remains focused on transforming rent from a traditional financial obligation into a more flexible and rewarding experience, creating greater value for tenants, landlords and the wider property ecosystem.