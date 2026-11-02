Congress Leader Irfan Ansari Targets CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over Elections

Congress Attacks Election Commission

Congress leader Irfan Ansari launched a sharp attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying the BJP is winning elections only because of the poll body's official involvement. Speaking to ANI, Ansari reiterated his demand for the removal of the CEC and alleged that electoral outcomes in Bihar and West Bengal should be viewed in the context of the Election Commission's role.

“We came to congratulate the national president after we saw the biggest rally since independence yesterday. 25,000 people from Jharkhand came here. We are going to make Gyanesh Kumar pack up and leave from here and take him to Jharkhand. In Bihar, Gyanesh Kumar won; the BJP did not win. In Bengal, Gyanesh Kumar has won. The protest will continue until Gyanesh Kumar is removed. I personally believe that we should not contest elections until Gyanesh Kumar is present,” Ansari said.

Opposition Rally at Ramlila Maidan

The INDIA bloc on November 1 held a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with top Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Malliquerjun Kharge, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, attending the event.

The march started from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan, where thousands of supporters converged. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of facilitating alleged vote theft and said he would be removed from his post and jailed.

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes CEC

Addressing the rally, Rahul Gandhi said the protest represented the voice of the country and was not associated with any particular political party or leader. He accused the CEC of attempting to silence the voice of the nation and asserted that the Opposition would continue its fight to protect the Constitution through peaceful and democratic means. He claimed that action would be taken against the CEC and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would not have reached their respective positions without him. (ANI)

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