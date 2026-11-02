Filmmaker Atlee Thanks His Mentor Shah Rukh Khan On 61St Birthday

Atlee's Heartfelt Tribute to Shah Rukh Khan

Filmmaker Atlee has penned a heartfelt note for actor Shah Rukh Khan, thanking the superstar for being his“mentor and guide.” In a special message on X, Atlee extended his birthday wishes, showering love on the actor and his latest 'King' song – 'Tu Mil Jaaye'.“The song 'Tu Mil Jaaye' is lovely. Can't wait to see you on a big screen sir, looking forward for 'KING'. Thank you for being my mentor, my guide, my well-wisher, and my biggest inspiration in this incredible journey. The time spent with you has taught me so much – not just about cinema, but about life, people and staying truly humble. Grateful always,” his message read. Love you sir @iamsrk - atlee (@Atlee_dir) November 2, 2026

Collaborations and Birthday Celebrations

Notably, Atlee and SRK collaborated for the 2023 action-thriller 'Jawan'. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, 'Jawan' follows prison warden Azad, who recruits inmates to carry out certain acts, shedding light on corruption and injustice. The series of events unexpectedly leads to his reunion with his father.

SRK Greets Fans at Mannat

Atlee's message came among many other greetings for Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 61 this year. While several Bollywood celebrities shared birthday messages on social media, fans also celebrated the day like a festival, with hundreds gathered outside the actor's residence in Mumbai. To everyone's delight, SRK stepped out onto the balcony of Mannat to greet the fans who had gathered outside to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. Climbing atop the standing area to acknowledge the sea of fans, SRK greeted them with his signature warmth. Shah Rukh also struck his iconic arms-wide-open signature pose, sending the gathered crowd into a frenzy. (ANI)

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