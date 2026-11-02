'Why Should I Work Harder?': Sarfaraz Khan Opens Up On Mental Battle After Repeated India Snubs

The out-of-favour Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan has opened up about his mental battle after repeated snubs from the India squad, despite grinding out in domestic cricket. Sarfaraz is currently part of the Mumbai squad for the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, where he continues to stack up runs.

Ever since his debut Test series against England at home, where he had a breakthrough outing with 200 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 50.00, Sarfaraz has struggled to find a consistent spot in the national side. Despite a brilliant 150 against New Zealand in Bengaluru last year, the Mumbai batter has found himself out of the Indian team.

Although Sarfaraz received an India recall as a replacement for Sai Sudharsan for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, he did not feature in any of the matches. Subsequently, the 27-year-old was left out of India A's unofficial Test tour of New Zealand.

Also Read:Harsh Dubey's Record Haul and Salil Arora's Ton Highlight Ranji Day 1

'What Should I Work Harder'

After Day 1 of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Railways at Brabourne Stadium, Sarfaraz Khan was asked about how he maintains his motivation despite being repeatedly overlooked for national selection.

Speaking to reporters at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Sarfaraz admitted that maintaining motivation has been a daily mental battle, but said his father Naushad's dedication inspires him to keep working hard and performing at his best. He added that his motivation is to keep playing and contributing wherever he gets an opportunity rather than sitting at home.

“I wake up every morning and ask myself the same question. Why should I work harder? Why do the same things? Why should I wake up at 5 am (for practice)? I have already played for India. So even with basic effort, I can still play for Mumbai,” the 29-year-old said, as quoted by the Times of India (TOI).

“With that effort, I can still get those 50s and 100s. So sometimes I start questioning it (the effort). But when I see Abbu (father Naushad) putting in that effort, I think of going out there and performing for him. So there is something or the other that keeps motivating me.

“Right now, the motivation is to play cricket. I don't like to sit at home. I think I'm made for cricket. Wherever I get an opportunity... Ranji Trophy, Mushtaq Ali, Vijay Hazare, IPL, or if the Indian team calls me. I just want to play cricket," he added.

SARFRAZ KHAN ANGRY STATEMENT ON SELECTORS

"I wake up every morning and ask myself the same question. Why should I work harder and undergo the same thing again and again. I have played for India. I wake up at 5 am in the morning and go to practice".

Sarfraz Khan best domestic performer but no place in team India squad, he lost the weight of 15 kg. Improve his fitness.

- VIKAS (@Vikas662005) November 2, 2026

In Mumbai's first innings batting, Sarfaraz Khan played an innings of 55 off 100 balls, including 7 fours, while a 98-run partnership for the fourth wicket with skipper Siddhesh Lad (47 off 125 balls) helped post the 42-time Ranji Trophy champions a total of 247/6 in 83 overs at the end of Day 1.

Sarfaraz Khan's Unchanged Routine And Relentless Work Ethic

Further speaking on his relentless work ethic, Sarfaraz emphasized that his daily routine has remained untouched despite achieving success at the national level.

“It's very difficult to make runs. My routine, after playing for so many years in the Ranji Trophy, hasn't changed. There's no off-season for me. I just keep practising. I don't know how many runs I am going to make, but the hard work I put in is the same,” the Mumbai batter said.

“Everyone knows, if you want to meet Sarfaraz, you don't have to come to his home. You can meet him at Azad or Cross Maidan. It's very difficult to restart. Sometimes you get success, sometimes you don't. But this is the job," he added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SARFARAZ KHAN (@sarfarazkhan97)

Sarfaraz Khan was part of the India A squad for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. He played for India A in an unofficial Test match against England Lions last year, where he scored 92 in the first innings.

Sarfaraz featured in India's Intra-squad match ahead of the England Test series in Beckenham, where he smashed a 76-ball 101 against the senior national side.

Also Read:Badoni Double Ton and Moliya Triple Ton Highlight Ranji Trophy Action

On Lack of Support

Sarfaraz Khan went on to express his feelings of regret regarding the lack of broader support throughout his cricketing journey, emphasising that he has mostly had to fight his battles alone alongside his father.

“Everyone knows that I don't have support in my life. Only my father has supported me. But it's okay. I have fulfilled my father's dream (of me playing for India).” Sarfaraz said.

“And it's not like I scored once or twice and immediately played for India. I scored 300, 250, 200 and worked hard to get that opportunity,” he added.

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, Sarfaraz Khan has aggregated 250 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 62.50 in 4 innings.