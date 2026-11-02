Publicis Groupe Completes Liveramp Acquisition Launches The Industry's First Plug-And-Play AI Growth Engine That Clients Fully Own And Control

LAUNCHES THE INDUSTRY'S FIRST PLUG-AND-PLAY AI GROWTH ENGINE

THAT CLIENTS FULLY OWN AND CONTROL

2 nd November 2026 – Paris – Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] today announced the closing of its acquisition of LiveRamp, completing its industry-first plug-and-play AI growth engine, that clients own and control end-to-end. Click here to see the official launch film.

Combining LiveRamp's enterprise-grade collaboration platform with Epsilon's identity, this AI growth engine enables clients to natively enrich their data, activate across the full media ecosystem, personalise content, measure business outcomes, and generate proprietary intelligence for their agents, all within their own environments. In doing so, it unlocks new sources of growth for clients, while opening up a new addressable market for Publicis in agentic business transformation.

Fueled by our clients' mission-critical needs, it clicks together with Publicis' full offering, with Publicis Sapient modernising technology infrastructures, Marcel's agentic activation layer, and the Groupe's creative, media, influencer and commerce capabilities.

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, said:

“Clients are at a point in their transformation journey where they need to simultaneously run and reset, to deliver growth today while fundamentally rebuilding for the AI agents of tomorrow.

Right now, they are trapped between two bad options: surrender their data to walled gardens for easy scale, and lose control. Or hire an army of consultants to build custom pipes, and lose time and money.

Our answer is the industry's first AI growth engine, combining the speed, simplicity and instant results of plug and play, with full ownership and control, so clients can drive business impact without giving up autonomy over their data, their technology, or their future.”

PLUG & PLAY: immediate scale and activation, frictionless data co-creation.

Publicis can now plug a Connected Data and AI Network into clients' own environments, delivering two key benefits.

1. Immediate Scale & Activation

Clients can natively enrich their first-party data with RampID and Epsilon's Identity, adding thousands of attributes and making billions of prospects addressable. This data can then be activated directly across LiveRamp's connected ecosystem of 25,000 publishers, 500 technology and data partners, retail networks, walled gardens, LLM integrations, and now Publicis' own media network.

From day one, clients gain deeper customer and prospect intelligence, seamless cross-platform activation and closed-loop measurement of business outcomes, at scale and with unparalleled transparency.

2. Frictionless Data Co-Creation

Growth requires collaboration with retailers, streaming platforms and brand partners, but this has traditionally meant complex legal processes, custom integrations and security hurdles. Now, those connections come pre-wired.

Our enterprise-grade clean rooms and zero-copy capabilities enable secure data co-creation with ecosystem partners, unlocking differentiated, net-new insights to fuel clients' proprietary AI models and build a sustained competitive advantage.

OWN & CONTROL: Clients fully own their future.

The foundation, and compounding advantage, of this model is simple: clients should own their future, not rent it. This AI growth engine is private by design, and built on three clear principles:



Client data stays in their environments: clients maintain full ownership and control of their data and intelligence.

Client AI IP remains theirs: clients co-create and own proprietary data and intelligence assets that compound in value over time. Zero platform lock-in: clients choose their technology and partners and retain control of their connected data and AI network.





Scott Howe, CEO of LiveRamp, said:

“ For years, LiveRamp has defined how the industry responsibly connects and collaborates with data. Joining Publicis allows us to give clients a foundation to scale agentic marketing with complete data ownership and control. This milestone is a testament to our extraordinary team, who turned a bold vision into the data collaboration network for the AI era."

Arthur Sadoun added:

“LiveRamp isn't just a state-of-the-art data collaboration platform. It's an incredible team of data, technology and privacy experts who we are delighted to welcome to the Publicis family. Through the Power of One, we will bring their incredible expertise together with the best of Publicis while preserving LiveRamp's identity, culture, and neutrality.

Together, we will give our clients the AI engine they need to deliver instant business results, and power their agentic frameworks today and for the future.”

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 114,000 professionals.

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