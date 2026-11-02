Terracon Acquires Marx Okubo Associates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clients throughout the U.S. to benefit from expanded resources

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terracon, an employee-owned firm with a long history of providing excellence in engineering consulting services, is pleased to announce it has acquired Marx Okubo Associates, Ltd. (Marx Okubo ), a respected employee-owned national architecture, engineering, and construction consultancy that helps real estate owners, investors, and lenders navigate complex building challenges.

By joining Terracon, Marx Okubo will gain greater regional and nationwide support, while continuing to provide its clients with deep expertise in property due diligence, building assessment, and owner's representation services. Together the companies will bring strong technical excellence and practical problem-solving to a broad range of asset types, including office, multifamily residential, retail, hospitality, education, healthcare, data center, industrial/warehouse, cultural and entertainment, parking, and mixed-use properties and facilities.

“Marx Okubo is known for working with clients at every point in the project lifecycle to help them make the most informed decisions. We are delighted to add their capabilities to Terracon's services for clients across the U.S.,” said Gayle Packer, Terracon chair, president, and CEO.

The firm will operate as Marx Okubo, A Terracon Company, and its 200 employees will immediately become part of Terracon. The transition will be seamless for Marx Okubo clients – maintaining the people, relationships, and service clients value today with access to greater depth, capacity, and resources for the future. Marx Okubo offices will be supported by nearby Terracon locations including Denver, the San Francisco Bay area, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, New York, and more.

“Together with Terracon, we have an opportunity to expand services across the full property lifecycle, reach new markets, and invest in technology. Just as important, we're joining a firm that shares our employee-owned culture and commitment to clients. By combining the expertise of our teams, we can all help shape the strategy and future of Terracon's facilities consulting practice,” said Parrish S. Boren, Marx Okubo board chair, president, and CEO.

About Terracon

Terracon is an employee-owned consulting firm comprised of more than 8,000 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 200 locations nationwide. ​Terracon consistently ranks as a top 20 design firm by Engineering News-Record. Start to explore with us by visiting terracon.com.

About Marx Okubo

Founded in 1982, Marx Okubo is a trusted national architecture, engineering, and construction consulting firm helping real estate owners, investors, and lenders evaluate properties, solve complex building challenges, and mitigate risk. Bringing multidisciplinary technical expertise and deep local insight, the firm serves clients across the property lifecycle. Learn more at marxokubo.com.

CONTACT: Brenda Kramer Terracon (913) 577-0476...