Twisted Tea Is Making The Holiday Countdown Even More Twisted With Its 25 Days Of Twistmas Calendar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The limited-edition holiday calendar returns with 25 tallboy cans of fan-favorite flavors and, for the first time ever, the full Twisted Tea Extreme lineup to make this year's countdown even more twisted.

BOSTON, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nation's No. 1 hard iced tea brand[1] is giving drinkers 25 reasons to keep the holidays twisted. Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea is bringing back its 25 Days of Twistmas calendar, and unlike most holiday calendars, Twisted Tea isn't here to just give fans a sample. This one is packed with 25 tallboy cans of fan-favorite Twisted Tea flavors, and for the first time ever, the full Twisted Tea Extreme lineup. It's the gift that just keeps getting more twisted.

Starting Dec. 1, fans can pop open a new slot each day as they count down to the holidays to see what's waiting inside. Half & Half? Peach? Raspberry? Maybe a Twisted Tea Extreme to kick things up a notch. Or good ol' Original. Either way, every day of the countdown comes with a Twisted Tea.

Opening a holiday countdown calendar has become a tradition that people take pretty seriously, with more people wanting in each year, as participation climbed from 22% in 2024 to 28% in 2025[2]. Twisted Tea fans are no exception.

“Our most diehard fans sell out our 25 Days of Twistmas calendar almost instantly every year, so we're all for keeping their tradition going,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Twisted Tea.“If you're going to count down to the holidays, you might as well have a Twisted Tea waiting for you.”

The limited-edition Twisted Tea 25 Days of Twistmas calendar is available exclusively on GiveThemBeer.com beginning Nov. 2 for $80, with a second drop on Nov. 9. Fans will want to snag one fast so they're ready to start cracking cans when the countdown kicks off!

To find Twisted Tea near you, visit TwistedTea.com and follow along on social @TwistedTea.

About Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea:

Twisted Tea, the No. 1 refreshing hard tea in the country, was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that a hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Incredibly smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is made with real brewed tea for a delicious, easy to drink hard tea available in a variety of flavors, including fan favorites, Original and Half & Half. For more information, visit Twisted Tea.com.

About Boston Beer Company:

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

[1] Nielsen Total US xAOC+C+Liquor Open State L13 W/E 10/17/26

[2] CivicScience consumer survey data on holiday calendar participation, published Dec. 8, 2025.

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25 Days of Twistmas

CONTACT: Kasey Barrow Twisted Tea 4439455355...