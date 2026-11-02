OI Shareholder Alert: December 28, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In O-I Glass, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wall Street Reassessment: Analysts pressed O-I Glass for more than a year on Europe and its unchanged 2027 EBITDA target. The lawsuit alleges management's answers omitted delayed Fit to Win savings and mounting energy costs.

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP tracks Wall Street analyst scrutiny of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) and notifies investors that a securities class action is pending on behalf of shareholders who purchased O-I Glass common stock between March 14, 2025 and July 28, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

THE CASE: On February 11, 2026, a UBS analyst asked O-I Glass to reconcile a $100 million increase in its Fit to Win savings target, to at least $750 million, with a 2027 EBITDA goal left at $1.45 billion. After the Company realigned those 2027 targets on July 28, 2026, OI fell about 15%, from a $9.06 close to $7.70 on July 29, 2026.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 28, 2026.

Wall Street Analyst Coverage Timeline

The coverage showed steady concern about Europe and about the math behind the 2027 targets:



April 30, 2025: A Citigroup analyst asked how European net price and curtailment headwinds would trend over the year. Management called both "front-end loaded."

July 30, 2025: A Truist analyst asked about August order books after weaker July shipments. Management said it saw Europe "probably stabilizing in the second half of the year."

November 5, 2025: Truist asked whether a 4% European volume decline reflected exited business or consumer weakness. Management pointed substantially to a major project.

February 11, 2026: A Baird analyst asked whether the larger savings target reflected lower volumes. The analyst also asked whether the $150 million energy step-up would extend into 2027. February 25, 2026: At a Bank of America conference, an analyst asked whether currency movements boosted the higher savings target. Management described it as a pure cost-savings figure.



Alleged Execution Problems Behind the Reassurances

The lawsuit contends that management answered these questions without disclosing several problems: delayed Fit to Win cost savings, higher than expected expenses, operational disruptions materially offsetting program benefits, and continued competitive and energy-cost pressures in Europe. On April 28, 2026, the Company revised its 2026 outlook to adjusted earnings per share of $1.00 to $1.50, citing higher global energy costs and added net price pressure in Europe. According to the complaint, investors and analysts reacted immediately to the July 28, 2026 report that substantially reduced 2026 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance.

Why the Analyst Record Matters to OI Shareholders

"Analysts asked O-I Glass pointed questions about European pressures and about how a larger savings target squared with an unchanged 2027 goal. When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, as the complaint alleges here, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP.

Plaintiffs allege those incomplete answers kept OI shares trading at inflated prices until the 2026 guidance resets.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP - Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the OI Lawsuit

Q: How much did OI stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 15%, after the Company disclosed second quarter 2026 results, substantially reduced its 2026 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance, and realigned its 2027 Investor Day financial targets. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the OI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges O-I Glass made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period. These statements concerned its 2026 financial outlook, the progress of its Fit to Win cost-savings initiative, and competitive and energy-cost pressures affecting its European operations. When the Company substantially reduced its 2026 guidance and realigned its 2027 targets on July 28, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did O-I Glass allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from March 14, 2025 to July 28, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What do OI investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my OI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.