Blue Ribbon Bags Partners With Yellow Balloon Tour To Enhance Baggage Support For Travelers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, USA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ribbon Bags (BRB), a New York–based provider of delayed baggage tracking and recovery support services, has signed a partnership with Yellow Balloon Tour of South Korea to provide travelers with additional support when their checked baggage is mishandled.

The partnership, announced by Yellow Balloon Tour on October 29, will introduce BRB's technology-driven baggage tracking and recovery support services to Yellow Balloon Tour customers. The signing ceremony took place in South Korea and was attended by representatives from both companies, including Kim Jin-Kook, CEO of Yellow Balloon Tour, and Daniel Levine, President and Co-founder of Blue Ribbon Bags.

Through the partnership, BRB will provide tracking and recovery support based on the mishandled baggage report customers file with their airline. Travelers will receive regular updates on the status of their baggage, helping ease the uncertainty and inconvenience that baggage delays can cause.

“Delayed baggage can disrupt a trip from the moment a traveler lands, taking time and attention away from the experience they planned,” said Daniel Levine, President and Co-founder of Blue Ribbon Bags.“We are pleased to partner with Yellow Balloon Tour to give its customers dedicated baggage recovery support, regular updates and greater peace of mind throughout their journey. Together, we are making practical assistance available when travelers need it most.”

Depending on the selected plan, the service provides a fixed-amount payout of up to US$1,000 per bag, for up to two bags per person, if baggage is not delivered within 96 hours of the flight's arrival. Customers do not need to submit receipts or proof of the value of their bags' contents. The service covers flights worldwide, regardless of airline or route.

A Yellow Balloon Tour official said,“This partnership aims to reduce the inconvenience customers face from baggage delays during overseas travel and to expand our customer support services so they can travel with greater peace of mind,” adding,“We will continue to develop services that offer practical help from the customer's perspective, raising travel convenience and satisfaction.”

The partnership reflects the companies' shared commitment to improving the travel experience through accessible, practical customer support when unexpected disruptions occur.

About Blue Ribbon Bags

Blue Ribbon Bags tracks and expedites the return of delayed airline baggage on behalf of travelers worldwide. Utilizing airline and airport baggage systems, BRB works to reunite passengers with their belongings as quickly as possible. If a bag is not returned within 96 hours, Blue Ribbon Bags provides compensation of $1,000 per bag. Blue Ribbon Bags serves travelers through partnerships with airlines, travel agencies, online travel agencies, tour operators, financial institutions, and other travel providers worldwide.





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