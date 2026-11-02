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Planisware - Monthly Information Relating To The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights, End Of October 2026


Date: 2026-11-02 12:01:10

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monthly information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights making-up the share capital

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote composant le capital social

Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16
of the AMF General Regulation

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF

Name and address of the Company: Planisware SA
Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur: 200 avenue de Paris
92320 Châtillon
France
(ISIN code: FR001400PFU4)

Date Total number
of shares
Nombre total d'actions composant le capital		 Number of theorical
voting rights
Nombre de droits
de vote théoriques		 Number of effective
voting rights*
Nombre de droits
de vote effectifs*
31/10/2026 69,589,080 116,620,393 116,228,910

* Treasury shares excluded / Actions auto-détenues exclues

Attachment

  • 20261031 - Planisware - total number of shares and voting rights

MENAFN02112026004107003653ID1111903960


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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